Peoples Bank chief risk officer and general counsel to retire

The chief risk officer and general counsel of Peoples Bank and its parent company Finward Bancorp will soon retire.

Leane E. Cerven, whose titles at the bank also include executive vice president and corporate secretary, turns 65 in April.

She had worked for Peoples Bank, a Munster-based financial institution with nearly 30 locations across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, as general counsel and corporate secretary since 2010.

In 2021, she also became chief risk officer. She oversees the legal, compliance, fraud, corporation secretary, audit and Corporate Reinvestment Act functions.

“Leane has played an instrumental role in the bank’s growth since she joined us over ten years ago,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, chief executive officer. “Her experience and insight as both chief risk officer and general counsel have been invaluable assets for the bank for more than a decade."

Peoples Bank Director of Audit Lynette M. Klemm will replace her as interim chief risk officer until a permanent replacement is named. She has worked in internal audit in the banking sector for 34 years.

Klemm is a Certified Bank Auditor, Certified Financial Services Auditor and Certified Risk Professional.

Peoples Bank Senior Auditor Bridget Stout will take on the role as Interim Director of Audit after Cerven's retirement.

"Leane’s work to build a strong risk management organization will provide for a smooth transition and will ensure stability for the bank," Bochnowski said. "While this is part of a planned transition, we will miss her immensely both personally and professionally.”

Cerven, who is licensed to practice law in both Indiana and Illinois, previously served as vice president and legal counsel for Bank One, as well as an associate attorney with Mayer, Brown & Platt.

She's a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking, a former chair of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking Advisory and a former co-chair of the American Bankers Association's General Counsels Group.

An active volunteer in the community, she serves as president of the South Shore Arts Board of Directors, the Finance Council for St. Thomas More Church in Munster and on the Bioethics Committees for St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.