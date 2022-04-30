Peoples Bank closing two branches

Peoples Bank plans to close two branches this year.

The Munster-based bank will close a branch in Merrillville and another on Chicago's South Side.

"As part of our overall bank strategy, we are looking to create efficiencies and reinvesting in our communities whenever possible," Peoples Bank Marketing Coordinator Christina Wagner said. "In line with that strategy, we are consolidating our Merrillville banking centers and closing our Taft Street location, as well as closing our 47th Street location in Chicago."

The Peoples Bank branch at 1823 W. 47th St. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood was acquired as part of Peoples Bank's merger with Royal Financial Bank.

In Merrillville, the Peoples Bank branch at 7915 W. Taft St., just north of U.S. 30, will be closed. Peoples Bank also has a location at 8600 Broadway.

"The Peoples Bank on Taft Street in Merrillville will be closing in July. There will be no layoffs, as the employees will be reassigned to other banking centers within our network," Wagner said. "Our banking center on Broadway in Merrillville is only two miles from the Taft Street location, and the team at that location is ready to help customers in any way they can to ensure there is no disruption in service."

Peoples Bank has been working to "optimize the banking center footprint," which banks across the country have been doing as customers handle more routine banking transactions online and on their phones, reducing the need for tellers and brick-and-mortar spaces. It also closed another branch and donated and leased back a branch in Hammond last year.

The bank will go from having 30 branches across Lake and Porter counties, Chicago and the south suburbs to 28 locations following the latest round of closures.

— Joseph S. Pete

