Peoples Bank completes acquisition of A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank

Munster-based Peoples Bank continued its expansion into Illinois by completing the acquisition of AJS Bancorp, the parent company of A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank.
Peoples Bank bought the Midlothian-based bank for cash and stock considerations in a deal valued at $34.6 million. Owners of more than 100 shares of AJS Bancorp get $720 in cash and 0.203 of a share of NWIN’s common stock. Anyone with less than 100 shares gets $16 total in cash.
It's Peoples Bank's second acquisition of a south suburban Chicago bank in the last two years, following its $15.6 million purchase of First Personal Bank of Orland Park last July.
“As we finalize the merger with A.J. Smith, Peoples Bank continues to fulfill our strategic vision,” Peoples Bank President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. “Our footprint has expanded to better serve the banking needs of south suburban Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Many people commute daily across the state line and, as a community bank, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers be more successful. That is our mission, and we are excited not just about growing, but about better serving our customers and our communities.”
As a result of the merger, Peoples Bank now has 22 branches, $1.2 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in deposits and $853 million in loans. The integration is planned to be completed in the second quarter.
“Customer service is imperative to the success of any merger, and I look forward to working with Jerry Weberling, chief executive officer at A.J. Smith, to ensure a seamless transition,” Bochnowski said. “Key customer-facing A.J. Smith employees will be joining Peoples Bank in order to help maintain the relationships that are essential to community banking. With our joint scale and reach, we feel that the combined organizations will better serve customers and create more value for all of our stakeholders — our shareholders, our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve.”
Weberling said he saw Peoples Bank as a good fit for A.J. Smith's culture.
“I am very excited that we are now part of Peoples Bank and believe this partnership will be an excellent one for our customers, employees, and communities,” Weberling said. “The core values embodied in their mission statement to help customers and communities be more successful are shared by our company and employees. I look forward to the coming enhancements to our product and service offerings and expansion of the banking network and delivery channels in the second quarter of this year.”