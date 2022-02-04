Peoples Bank completes acquisition of Royal Financial

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, completed its acquisition of Royal Financial Bank, the parent company of Royal Savings Bank in Chicago.

It's a $56.7 million cash and stock deal that will rebrand Royal Savings Bank branches under the Peoples Bank banner.

Royal Financial shareholders with at least 101 shares will get either $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 of Finward stock.

Munster-based Finward, which recently changed its name from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp after getting listed on NASDAQ, expects to issue 795,423 shares of common stock and pay $18.7 million in cash.

“This is a significant milestone for Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp," said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO of Finward. "Our merger with Royal Financial represents the capstone of a strategic push into the greater Chicagoland market almost five years ago, and we are now positioned for significant growth in our markets of Northwest Indiana, suburban Chicagoland, and the city of Chicago. We now have the scale to make the kinds of investments that will keep us relevant to today’s customers, drive efficiency that will help us serve our customers better than ever, and to focus on further strategic growth. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Leonard Szwajkowski, the Royal Financial Board of Directors, and the entire Royal team for their dedication to their company and their hard work to bring our companies together."

Peoples Bank will have $2.2 billion in assets, $1.4 billion in loans and $1.9 billion in deposits after the deal. It will end up with 30 branches and have an expanded banking network in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Royal Savings Bank branches will be converted into Peoples Bank branches by the time the integration is complete in April. Customers will automatically end up with Peoples Bank accounts and will not have to do anything.

“We are very pleased to close our merger with Finward Bancorp and Peoples Bank,” said Leonard Szwajkowski, president and CEO of Royal Financial. “The additional scale and added products and service offerings created by today’s merger will enhance the experience for current customers of Royal, enhance community partnerships, and increase staff development while continuing to increase shareholder value with a strong currency.”

Finward and Peoples Bank added Robert W. Youman to their boards of directors as a result of the merger.

