Peoples Bank completes purchase of First Personal Bank in Illinois

Peoples Bank has crossed the border into Illinois for the first time in its 108-year history after completing an acquisition of First Personal Bank in Orland Park.
The Munster-based bank is entering Chicago's south suburbs across the state line after acquiring First Personal for $15.6 million in cash and stock. After having closed on the deal, Peoples Bank now has 19 branches, $1.1 billion in assets, $745.1 million in loans and $947.7 million in deposits.
“Closing on this acquisition represents an important strategic step for Peoples Bank as we enter the south suburban Chicagoland market," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "I look forward to working with Randy Schwartz, president and chief executive officer of First Personal Bank, as he joins the Peoples team and helps us continue to create value for all of our stakeholders. The combined organization remains committed to building strong customer relationships and helping the customers and communities we serve be more successful."
Schwartz will now serve as Peoples Bank's Chicagoland market president, overseeing business development and community involvement in the south suburbs in Illinois.
The First Personal Bank branches will be rebranded as Peoples Bank branches over the next few months.
“We are excited to establish a physical presence within Orland Park, Lemont, and Chicago, Illinois to better serve our current customers surrounding these markets," Bochnowski said. "We look forward to building on the success that Randy and his team have had over the years. Integration remains on-track for late third quarter 2018, at which point First Personal customers will have access to an expanded menu of banking services. All of the Bank’s customers will benefit from the strength of an independent community bank that continues to grow as we execute our strategic plan.”