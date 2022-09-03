Peoples Bank declares third-quarter dividend

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, is declaring a third-quarter dividend of 31 cents per share.

The Munster-based bank will pay the dividend on Oct. 5 to anyone who holds its stock as of Sept. 28. The bank's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol FNWD.

Peoples Bank has 29 branches in Lake County, Porter County and the greater Chicagoland area.

The bank's board of directors announced the third-quarter dividend before reporting the bank's earnings for the three-month period that ran through the end of September.

Peoples Bank turned a profit of $4.4 million in the second quarter, up from $3.6 million in the first quarter, or $1.03 per share.

The financial institution now has $2 billion in assets, up from $1.59 billion in assets in the second quarter of last year. It made a profit of $6.6 million in the first half of 2022, increasing its core net income by $533,000 year-over-year because of organic loan growth, management of net interest margin and its acquisition of Royal Financial Bank in Chicago, which increased its interest-earning assets.

Peoples Bank has grown its footprint in Chicago, south suburban Illinois and Lake County in recent years after a series of acquisitions of smaller community banks.

Founded in East Chicago in 1910 and long based out of Munster, the bank is one of the largest independent community banks left headquartered in Lake County.