Peoples Bank earns record net income of $8.3 million in first six months of 2021

Noninterest expense grew from $19.8 million through June 30, 2020, to $21.3 million through June 30 of this year.

“We have learned lessons during the pandemic like everyone else, and are responding to shifting customer expectations around service. We are continuously reviewing our physical footprint needs as we work towards greater operational efficiency. We also are looking to further leverage digital investments to reduce the need for physical space as we scale, and to further deploy digital solutions where possible,” Bochnowski said.

The bank has grown assets by $107.4 million or 7.2% during the second quarter. Its interest-earning assets grew by $106.5 million or 7.6% to $1.5 billion.

"Like many financial institutions, we saw deposits grow significantly since the start of the pandemic. While PPP forgiveness has had a benefit to our customers and the bank, it has created significant liquidity on the balance sheet,” Bochnowski said.

Peoples Bank grew its loan portfolio by $4.6 million or 0.5% to $971.2 million at the end of June 30. The bank originated $178.1 million in new commercial loans during the first six months of the year.

It grew its securities portfolio by 15.4% to $473.9 million by the end of the second quarter.