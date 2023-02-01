Peoples Bank employees donated $44,500 last month to local nonprofits

Peoples Bank employees donated $44,500 to nonprofits across Northwest Indiana last month.

The Munster-based bank's Community First Committee, an employee philanthropic committee that dates back to 1993, raised the funds internally last year, including through raffles and casual days. Employees also made annual contributions.

“Community First is just one small way our employees can make a big impact on our communities, and this group does a fantastic job of encouraging participation bank-wide,” said Sarah Ricciardi, senior vice president, director of marketing of Peoples Bank and Community First Committee Chair. “We have always been committed to providing as much support as possible to our Northwest Indiana partners. Now that our footprint has grown deeper into Chicagoland, we are excited to have the opportunity to widen that network of support and make an even greater difference—especially to those communities who need it most.”

Employees raised the funds through contests, events, fees for casual office dress and seasonal gift basket raffles. The bank matched every dollar raised and made donations to nonprofits in the bank's service territories in Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

It gave money to Almost Home Chicago, The Bridge Teen Center, Boys and Girls Club of Lake County, Camp Quality, Carmelite Home, Crisis Center of South Suburbia, Crossroads YMCA, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Gary Literacy Coalition, Gigi’s Playhouse, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Haven House Northwest Indiana, Hospice of the Calumet Area, Legacy Foundation, Inc., Meals on Wheels of Chicago, Meals on Wheels of Indiana, Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, Opportunity Enterprises, Spanish Coalition for Housing and Together We Cope.

The money will go toward meals, supplies and human services.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for instance used it to feed the needy.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Peoples Bank,” said Victor Garcia, President and CEO of Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “This $5,000 donation represents 8,000 meals serving families in need in Lake and Porter counties.”

After expanding into Chicago, Peoples Bank also is supporting new charities like the Spanish Coalition for Housing, which helps low- to moderate-income Latinos buy homes in Chicagoland.

“Being the Region’s and Illinois’ largest HUD-certified, non-profit housing counseling organization, we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Peoples Bank in our efforts to not only help people get into their homes, but also help them keep their homes sustainable for the long term,” said Executive Director Joseph Lopez.

Peoples Bank dates back to 1910 and its employees have preserved a tradition of philanthropy for more than a century.