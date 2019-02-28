Peoples Bank, First Midwest, First Merchants declare dividends

Local banks are putting more money back in investors' pockets.
Munster-based NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the first quarter. The dividend will be paid out on April 5 to anyone who owned Peoples Bank stock, which is traded on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol NWIN, on April 5.
Founded 109 years ago, the family-run Peoples Bank has 22 branches across Lake and Porter counties and south suburban Chicago.
First Midwest Bank, a Chicago-based bank with a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, declared a dividend of $0.12 per share in the first quarter. It's the 145th straight cash dividend that the bank had paid to shareholders since it was started in 1983.
The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 9 to anyone who held First Midwest stock, which is traded under the symbol, FMBI, as of March 22. First Midwest has assets of $11 billion and locations in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville, and St. John.
First Merchants Bank, the Muncie-based bank that bought out Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank, is paying out a first-quarter dividend of $0.22 per share. The bank, which is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME, will pay the dividend on March 15th to anyone who owned the stock on March 1.
First Merchants has locations in Munster, Highland, Hammond, East Chicago, Schererville, Saint John, Merrillville, Crown Point, Valparaiso, DeMotte, Harvey, Hegewisch and South Holland.