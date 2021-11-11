Peoples Bank gets new look and logo as it makes big debut on Nasdaq

Peoples Bank got a new look and logo before its big debut on Nasdaq last week.
The long-running bank redesigned its logo for the first time in years to reflect the change of the parent company's name from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to Finward Bancorp, which reflects its growing footprint in Illinois through several acquisitions in the Chicagoland area. It's believed to be the first change to the bank's signage in 25 years.
"There was a rebranding with the chevron logo to communicate to shareholders the direction of the company," said Benjamin Bochnowski, CEO of Finward. "As we looked at the Finward logo, we wanted it to complement the Peoples Bank logo."
The new design features bigger, bolder bright blue letters and a signature chevron.
"The logo should reflect the core values of the bank," Bochnowski said. "We wanted to be bold in the logo and show that Finward was driving forward. Peoples Bank and Finward are moving customers forward with financial services, so we wanted a modern look and feel for the customers."
The Munster-based bank was started in East Chicago in 1910 by a Polish immigrant with a safe in his saloon who was looking to serve the then-fledgling steel mill town.
Peoples Bank now has 22 branches across Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, Chicago and the south suburbs. Peoples Bank is in the processing of acquiring Royal Savings Bank on Chicago's South Side.
Once that deal is done, it will have more than $2.1 billion in assets, making it three times as large as it was in 2013.
Peoples Bank also expects greater access to capital, particularly from institutional and retail investors now that its stock is being publicly traded on the second largest exchange. Its shares will have far greater visibility on Nasdaq than when being traded over-the-counter and likely will see greater trading volume, including from local people who will have a much easier time buying shares they now could purchase on a smartphone.
"It's certainly an honor," Bochnowski said. "We worked very hard to have this good fortune and success, but we're also lucky. We're firmly embedded in Chicagoland but had humble roots dating back to 1910. We're just proud to be part of this milestone. It's humbling to be a part of this accomplishment."
Peoples Bank saw the name of its parent company, Finward, splashed across Times Square in Manhattan in a Nasdaq ad last week. The bank now has updated its own signs, stationery and business cards with its new look at all its locations, as well as online.
"The response has been really positive. Customers like the look," he said. "It has a new, more modern feel. It shows that Peoples Bank is moving forward with the same team to deliver on the mission. It better reflects where we're taking the bank."