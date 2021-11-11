Peoples Bank gets new look and logo as it makes big debut on Nasdaq

Peoples Bank now has 22 branches across Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, Chicago and the south suburbs. Peoples Bank is in the processing of acquiring Royal Savings Bank on Chicago's South Side.

Once that deal is done, it will have more than $2.1 billion in assets, making it three times as large as it was in 2013.

Peoples Bank also expects greater access to capital, particularly from institutional and retail investors now that its stock is being publicly traded on the second largest exchange. Its shares will have far greater visibility on Nasdaq than when being traded over-the-counter and likely will see greater trading volume, including from local people who will have a much easier time buying shares they now could purchase on a smartphone.

"It's certainly an honor," Bochnowski said. "We worked very hard to have this good fortune and success, but we're also lucky. We're firmly embedded in Chicagoland but had humble roots dating back to 1910. We're just proud to be part of this milestone. It's humbling to be a part of this accomplishment."