Peoples Bank gets regulatory approval to buy Royal Savings Bank in Chicago

Finward Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, has received state and federal approval to buy Chicago-based Royal Savings Bank for about $52.9 million in a deal that will further expand its Illinois footprint.
The Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation all either approved the merger or issued no objection, clearing the deal to go forward.
“We are pleased that the stockholder and merger approvals are complete and that we can now concentrate fully on the integration to provide a full commercial banking experience to our customer base and communities," Royal Financial CEO Leonard Szwajkowski said. "Throughout this merger process it has become even more clear we both share a cultural approach to community banking, focused on risk management and customer service.”
The stock-and-cash deal remains contingent on closing conditions being satisfied but is expected to be finalized by the end of January.
“We are pleased to share the news that all appropriate bank regulators have approved the merger of Royal Savings Bank with Peoples Bank, and that we are on track to close the merger in January 2022,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO of Finward. “With these approvals, we enter the new year on target to achieve key strategic milestones. Integration of our organizations is on track for early Q2 2022, as we create value for all of our stakeholders."
Royal Savings Bank was founded in 1887, operates nine branches and has assets of $533 million.
