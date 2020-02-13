Peoples Bank gives $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

Peoples Bank donated more than the $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

The Munster-based bank, which operates more than 20 banks across Chicagoland, gave the Boys & Girls Club the money to support its work in Lake and Porter counties, where most of the Peoples branches are located.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana's mission is to inspire kids in the community to be their best, and we are happy to support the work they’re doing,” said Tanya Leetz, Peoples Bank’s executive vice president and chief information and technology officer. “At Peoples Bank, our mission is to help our customers and communities be more successful. Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club enables us to fulfill that mission.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Ryan Smiley said the bank's donation will go toward the club's operating budget.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of Peoples Bank and the Community First committee,” Smiley said. “We know the outstanding work they do in the community, and for them to choose our organization to receive this donation is an honor.”