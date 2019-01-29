Peoples Bank grows fourth-quarter profits by 40 percent

Peoples Bank ended 2018 on a high note, posting a 40 percent year-over-year increase in profits in the fourth quarter.
The Munster-based community bank pulled in $2.6 million during the fourth quarter, as compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was attributed to a reevaluation of a write-down of $517,000 that was recorded as additional income tax expense last year, strong loan originations and the acquisition of First Personal Financial Corp.
“With the full integration of our last acquisition, the bank’s 2018 financial results reflect our ability to execute our strategy," Peoples Bank President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowksi said. "Our earnings continue to be strong enough to provide a great return for shareholders while at the same time investing for the future. By combining operations, we are now a stronger bank better capable of delivering on our mission to help our customers and communities be more successful."
Peoples Bank made $0.86 per share during the fourth quarter. The bank, which ended the year with assets of $1.1 billion, pulled in a 0.97 percent return on average assets and a 0.97 percent return on average equity.
In 2018, Peoples Bank made a profit $9.3 million, a 4.2 percent increase as to the $9 million in net earnings it generated in 2017. The publicly traded bank, whose stock trades as NWIN on the OTC Bulletin Board, brought in $3.17 in earnings per share.
Peoples Bank pulled in 0.93 percent return on assets and 9.88 return on equity in 2018, which was attributed to more loans, taxes cuts and the acquisition.
“Our strategy has been simple: expand our market through organic growth and acquisitions, and better serve our customers through the efficient delivery of banking products,” Bochnowski said. “We have been able to achieve both of those at the same time, which has increased both our scale and array of products the bank has to offer. Strong increases in revenue from banking services reflect our ongoing focus on the customer and those products that help them better achieve their financial goals.”
Peoples Bank recorded one-time acquisition expenses of more than $2 million as related to the acquisitions of First Personal Financial Corp. and AJS Bancorp in the south suburbs of Chicago. Without those one-time costs, Peoples Bank would have seen a 24.3 percent increase in annual profits last year.
Bocknowski said the acquisitions prime Peoples Bank for more growth because they will mean a larger balance sheet, a bigger customer base and more bank services income. The bank increased loans by 23.2 percent to $144.2 million last year and net interest income by 11.7 percent to $3.6 million last year.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Lowry said Peoples Bank boosted its noninterest income by 17.4 percent to $1.3 million.
"The bancorp is well positioned for continued growth," he said.