Peoples Bank grows profit by 46.6% in first quarter

“If we have learned anything over the last year, it’s how much can change in a quarter. This time last year, we were all dealing with the upheaval of COVID; at the beginning of this quarter, we were experiencing political instability and uncertainty around the roll-out of COVID vaccines. In a few short months, a great deal of certainty has returned to the financial services industry, and the gains we made in 2020 continue to pay off as the economy improves,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO. “Interest expense is down significantly over the past year, and we believe there is room to continue to drive expense down over the coming quarter as longer-term time deposits continue to mature. That said, we maintain strong core funds and are very competitive in the local market for deposits.”