Peoples Bank grows profit in 2022

Peoples Bank made $15.1 million in profit last year, up slightly from $15 million the previous year.

The Munster-based bank, which has a presence across Lake and Porter counties and greater Chicagoland, earned $3.60 per share in 2022 as compared to $4.30 per share in 2021 when it had fewer shares circulating before completing an acquisition.

In the fourth quarter, the bank made $4 million in net income, up from $3.3 million in the same quarter in 2021. It made $0.93 per share in the fourth quarter, down from $0.95 per share the previous year.

“Expense management has been a focus for 2022, and we took steps to further reduce fixed costs in the fourth quarter in anticipation of changing economic conditions in 2023," CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "The bank is healthy from a credit standpoint, which reflects our ability to originate high-quality, relationship-based assets in our footprint. We did see some contraction in our net interest margin in the fourth quarter, primarily due to increasing funding costs as we saw seasonal outflows of core funds in the month of December."

The bank's core net income grew by $3.9 million last year, largely as a result of its acquisition of Royal Financial Bank in Chicago.

Core deposits grew from $1.2 billion at the end of 2021 to $1.4 billion at the end of last year, an increase of 18.2% or $216.9 million.

Peoples Banke's net interest margin rose to 3.56% by year's end, up from 3.29% as compared to the previous year. It grew organic loans by $96.5 million or 10%.

Its overall loan portfolio swelled from $966.7 million at the end of 2021 to $1.5 billion at the end of last year. Peoples Bank attributed that jump of $546.9 million or 56.6% to the acquisition of Royal Financial.

"Loan demand continues to be strong on the commercial side, supporting higher yields. Funding is a key lever to support the margin in 2023, and we are working to maintain core relationships and using on-balance sheet liquidity to reduce wholesale funding whenever possible,” Bochnowski said. “As yields have moved in, our unrealized losses have abated. As opportunities arise to reposition our securities portfolio to provide liquidity to fund loan growth, we will continue to do so throughout the year to maximize our margin and profitability during the year."

Peoples Bank now has $2 billion in assets, up from $1.6 billion in assets at the end of last year.