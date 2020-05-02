Peoples Bank increases profit by 43.7% despite COVID-19 crisis

Peoples Bank increased its profit by 43.7% per share to $3.2 million in the first quarter despite the onset of the coronvirus crisis in mid-March.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the global economy, and we are acutely aware of how it has impacted our customers and the communities we serve," President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. The health and well-being of our employees and communities are our top priorities, and guide our decision-making process during the crisis. Additionally, as we continue to respond to the crisis, our primary goals are stability of operations and managing risk for when we all start to emerge from this crisis."
The Munster-based bank has been making Paycheck Protection Program loans to local business and given customers 90-day deferrals on loans if affected by the global health crisis.
"We have been actively partnering with our customers to help them weather this storm," Bochnowski said. "I am immensely proud of our employees for continuing to deliver on our mission for our customers and communities under stressful and ever-changing conditions."
The bank increased its assets by $21.1 million in the last quarter and is well-positioned to weather the downturn, Bochnowski said.
“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 crisis had an impact on the bank’s earnings and profitability, but nevertheless we feel that we are well positioned for the rest of the year," he said.
