Peoples Bank increases profits in second quarter, surpasses $2 billion in assets

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, made $4.4 million in profit in the second quarter, up from $3.6 million in the first quarter.
The Munster-based bank made $1.03 per share in the second quarter, the same as in the first quarter.
Peoples Bank made $6.6 million in the first six months of the year, down from $8.1 million in the first sixth months of 2021.
The Munster-based bank made $1.58 per share in the first six months of the year, down from $2.33 per share in the first six months of 2021.
Peoples Bank now has $2 billion in assets, up from $1.59 billion in assets as compared to the same point in 2021.
“Despite the rapidly changing economic environment, we improved our core net income and net interest margin during the second quarter and made significant progress in rebalancing our earning assets," said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and chief executive officer. "Changes in consumer demands for fixed-rate mortgages have slowed our ability to generate gains from the sales of loans. However, we continue to grow our residential real estate loan portfolio."
People's Bank's core net income increased by $533,000 year-over-year during the first six months due largely to organic loan growth, management of net interest margin and its acquisition of Royal Financial in Chicago, which increased its interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin totaled 3.5% for the first six months of the year, up from 3.31% for the first six months of the previous year.
"Cashflows from our securities portfolio, along with securities sales in a volatile market and growth in core deposits, have supported strong commercial loan growth with commercial real estate loans increasing by 12.6% year-to-date," Bochnowski said. "We are actively managing our expense base to achieve greater economies of scale, and continue to perform at levels that generate capital and allow for the ongoing investments in the digital transformation process for Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp."
