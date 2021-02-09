Peoples Bank intends to change parent company name as it seeks NASDAQ listing

“Finward remains true to the core values and mission of Peoples Bank. The name Finward also reflects that the operating company, Peoples Bank, has expanded beyond its original core markets located in Northwest Indiana. Peoples Bank now serves customers in both Indiana and Illinois, and continues to look toward further growth in both markets," Bochnowski said. "Taking geography out of the holding company’s name reflects the company’s growth in the greater Chicagoland market. Finward is a financial institution that stays ahead of the curve and works with the communities it serves to achieve greater success together. Along with the recent announcement of our intention to list on the NASDAQ stock market, our company is moving forward so that we can continue to create value for our stakeholders into the future, and remain a stable presence for our customers and communities."