Peoples Bank intends to change parent company name as it seeks NASDAQ listing

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, has been in existence since the early 1990s, when the long-running financial institution went from being a mutual savings and loan to a community bank.
And now it's about to evolve again. Peoples Bank is looking to change the name of its holding company from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, whose stock symbol is NWIN, to Finward Bancorp as it seeks to become one of the few Northwest Indiana-based companies to be listed on NASDAQ, a major stock market that would greatly increase the bank's access to capital.
“As Peoples Bank and our parent company, NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, look to the future, we are dedicated to remaining competitive with today’s financial institutions along with a commitment to the future of banking. With that in mind, NWIN has made the decision to undergo a full rebrand, including a new name,” said President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski. “The new name stands out against competing brands as modern and unique, and represents our ability to deliver best in class, forward-looking financial services. From this core idea, Finward Bancorp was born. The name is a combination of two concepts: financial services and forward. Together, these two essential ideas combine to create something stronger: Finward."
Peoples Bank, which was founded in 1910, will retain its name. The name change for the holding corporation is geared more toward investors who might buy its stock on the NASDAQ than to retail consumers who have accounts or loans there.
“Finward remains true to the core values and mission of Peoples Bank. The name Finward also reflects that the operating company, Peoples Bank, has expanded beyond its original core markets located in Northwest Indiana. Peoples Bank now serves customers in both Indiana and Illinois, and continues to look toward further growth in both markets," Bochnowski said. "Taking geography out of the holding company’s name reflects the company’s growth in the greater Chicagoland market. Finward is a financial institution that stays ahead of the curve and works with the communities it serves to achieve greater success together. Along with the recent announcement of our intention to list on the NASDAQ stock market, our company is moving forward so that we can continue to create value for our stakeholders into the future, and remain a stable presence for our customers and communities."
The bancorp plans to change its name March 3 if granted shareholder approval at a meeting that day. It also would change its ticker symbol from NWIN to FNWD.
Existing shareholders would not need to do anything with their existing physical stock certificates, which will continue to represent the same number of shares in Finward Bancorp.
The stock is now traded on the OTC Pink Marketplace, where investors must place a call to a broker to execute a trade. About 3.5 million shares are outstanding, a number that has grown as a result of recent acquisitions. Once it's listed on NASDAQ, anyone could buy the bancorp's shares online through E-Trade, TD Ameritrade or some other electronic trading platform.
"We're be able to attract more capital to be a stable financial force in the future," Bochnowski said. "We could use the capital to invest in technology, make more loans and better serve customers. As a commercial bank this evolution makes a little bit more sense for us. Companies evolve and change. It won't affect day-to-day banking but it will let us attract capital and have our customers invest in us. It's a real honor to be listed on NASDAQ. It's very special. It's a historic milestone that will allow us to grow, create value and strive to remain independent."
For more information, visit ibankpeoples.com.
Region stores that closed in 2020
The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:
Pier 1 is closing its stores in Hobart and Valparaiso, but the Schererville location will remain open.
Art Van Furniture to close all stores, including in Hobart and Portage.
Family Video, the Glenview, Illinois-based company that's now the largest video store chain left in the United States, is closing 200 locations across the country this month, including in Dyer and Valparaiso.
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its locations in Hobart and Orland Park before the end of the year.
The Kmart in Valparaiso, the last one left in Northwest Indiana, has closed.
The Express clothing store closed Sunday in River Oaks Center in Calumet City.
The long-running family-owned jewelry store chain opened an outpost in the super-regional Southlake Mall in 2012.
Helzberg Diamonds has shuttered its location by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity closes, Arby's, LJAY & CO, Hungry Hound Boutique, Righteous Ribs and Potato Express open
Carson's, the iconic Midwestern department store chain that has been run out of Merrillville as an e-commerce site since it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2018, closed its only remaining brick-and-mortar store in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
WATCH NOW: Ascena bankruptcy will close Catherines, Justice stores in potential blow to Region malls
The bankruptcy could deliver a big blow to the Southlake Mall and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.
The California-based retailer plans to keep open its stores, including its Hobart location at 2108 E 80th Ave. The musical superstore across from the Southlake Mall has long been a destination for musicians from across Northwest Indiana.
JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.
The J.C. Penney at River Oaks Center has been spared from a previously announced closure as the troubled retailer works through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
A longtime customer is buying the Brumm's Bloomin' Barn florist and gift shop in Highland, which will become Bloomin' Barn next year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Piper Children's Boutiques closing after 37 years in Valpo, while many Region businesses limp on during COVID-19 crisis
Piper Boutiques is closing after 37 years in Valpo, while businesses across Northwest Indiana are limping on and looking for the public's support while still offering freebies for health care workers and first responders.
Macy's won't say whether its stores at the Southlake Mall and River Oaks Center will make the cut.
Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy as it holds liquidation sales at its stores in Hobart and Valparaiso.