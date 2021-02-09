 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoples Bank intends to change parent company name as it seeks NASDAQ listing
alert urgent

Peoples Bank intends to change parent company name as it seeks NASDAQ listing

{{featured_button_text}}

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, has been in existence since the early 1990s, when the long-running financial institution went from being a mutual savings and loan to a community bank.

And now it's about to evolve again. Peoples Bank is looking to change the name of its holding company from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, whose stock symbol is NWIN, to Finward Bancorp as it seeks to become one of the few Northwest Indiana-based companies to be listed on NASDAQ, a major stock market that would greatly increase the bank's access to capital.

“As Peoples Bank and our parent company, NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, look to the future, we are dedicated to remaining competitive with today’s financial institutions along with a commitment to the future of banking. With that in mind, NWIN has made the decision to undergo a full rebrand, including a new name,” said President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski. “The new name stands out against competing brands as modern and unique, and represents our ability to deliver best in class, forward-looking financial services. From this core idea, Finward Bancorp was born. The name is a combination of two concepts: financial services and forward. Together, these two essential ideas combine to create something stronger: Finward."

Peoples Bank, which was founded in 1910, will retain its name. The name change for the holding corporation is geared more toward investors who might buy its stock on the NASDAQ than to retail consumers who have accounts or loans there.

“Finward remains true to the core values and mission of Peoples Bank. The name Finward also reflects that the operating company, Peoples Bank, has expanded beyond its original core markets located in Northwest Indiana. Peoples Bank now serves customers in both Indiana and Illinois, and continues to look toward further growth in both markets," Bochnowski said. "Taking geography out of the holding company’s name reflects the company’s growth in the greater Chicagoland market. Finward is a financial institution that stays ahead of the curve and works with the communities it serves to achieve greater success together. Along with the recent announcement of our intention to list on the NASDAQ stock market, our company is moving forward so that we can continue to create value for our stakeholders into the future, and remain a stable presence for our customers and communities."

The bancorp plans to change its name March 3 if granted shareholder approval at a meeting that day. It also would change its ticker symbol from NWIN to FNWD.

Existing shareholders would not need to do anything with their existing physical stock certificates, which will continue to represent the same number of shares in Finward Bancorp.

The stock is now traded on the OTC Pink Marketplace, where investors must place a call to a broker to execute a trade. About 3.5 million shares are outstanding, a number that has grown as a result of recent acquisitions. Once it's listed on NASDAQ, anyone could buy the bancorp's shares online through E-Trade, TD Ameritrade or some other electronic trading platform.

"We're be able to attract more capital to be a stable financial force in the future," Bochnowski said. "We could use the capital to invest in technology, make more loans and better serve customers. As a commercial bank this evolution makes a little bit more sense for us. Companies evolve and change. It won't affect day-to-day banking but it will let us attract capital and have our customers invest in us. It's a real honor to be listed on NASDAQ. It's very special. It's a historic milestone that will allow us to grow, create value and strive to remain independent."

For more information, visit ibankpeoples.com.

Region stores that closed in 2020

Region stores that closed in 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business
urgent

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts