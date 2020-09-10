Peoples Bank marks 110th anniversary with donation to local charities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polish immigrant John Bochnowski came to America as a teenager with $13 in his pocket more than a century ago.

He got hired at a foundry that fixed locomotives in East Chicago, worked his way up to foreman and went into business for himself, opening a saloon and dance hall.

Bochnowski was the only saloon-keeper in the neighborhood so he started taking deposits and ended up founding a bank that still endures today.

Munster-based Peoples Bank is marking its 110th anniversary this year. The financial institution, which has 22 branches across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, had planned to celebrate with a companywide picnic that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So the bank decided to use surplus funds to donate to local charities that have been helping communities reeling because of COVID-19, including Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, Urban League of Northwest Indiana and My Block My City My Hood.