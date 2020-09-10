Peoples Bank marks 110th anniversary with donation to local charities

Polish immigrant John Bochnowski came to America as a teenager with $13 in his pocket more than a century ago.
He got hired at a foundry that fixed locomotives in East Chicago, worked his way up to foreman and went into business for himself, opening a saloon and dance hall.
Bochnowski was the only saloon-keeper in the neighborhood so he started taking deposits and ended up founding a bank that still endures today.
Munster-based Peoples Bank is marking its 110th anniversary this year. The financial institution, which has 22 branches across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, had planned to celebrate with a companywide picnic that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So the bank decided to use surplus funds to donate to local charities that have been helping communities reeling because of COVID-19, including Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance, Urban League of Northwest Indiana and My Block My City My Hood.
“The committee’s recommendation to donate these funds to such vital organizations speaks volumes about our employees’ commitment to our core values of community and integrity, as well as Peoples Bank’s mission of helping our customers and communities be more successful,” Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. “Given that this year is the bank’s 110th anniversary, celebrating this way in the midst of a pandemic truly honors our values and community when it is needed most.”
The donation will help the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance's Hardest Hit Fund provide financial education, home ownership workshops, and assistance to home owners facing financial hardship after job losses triggered by coronavirus or reduced hours or income. The nonprofit also partners with the Lake Area United Way to help Asset Limited Income Constraint, Employed, or ALICE, families with rent, utility payments, food, prescription drugs and job readiness.
“Peoples Bank is truly dedicated to supporting those in their service areas, not only financially, but through basic advocacy and professional mentoring,” said Jean Ishmon, executive director of Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance. “We have been partnering with them for several years, and appreciate their support.”
The money also will help the Gary-based Urban League of Northwest Indiana to help African-Americans and other minority groups with grocery bills, rental assistance, career development and job readiness.
“These are challenging times, and many families are still in desperate need of assistance due to the pandemic,” said Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of Northwest Indiana. “On behalf of the board of directors, the staff, volunteers and myself, we appreciate the generous donation from Peoples Bank."
Peoples Bank also has provided more than $91.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic and has donated $18,651 to local nonprofits through its employee-led Casual for a Cause.
