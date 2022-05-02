 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoples Bank names new Chief Revenue Officer

Peoples Bank names new Chief Revenue Officer

Todd M. Scheub

 Joseph S. Pete

Peoples Bank has named Todd Scheub bank president and executive vice president, chief revenue officer of Finward Bancorp.

“He has actively built a high-performing sales team in all of our business units as chief banking officer, and as president, he will continue to form and enhance these relationships to expand revenue opportunities," CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. 

Scheub has worked at Peoples Bank since 1996. As chief revenue officer, he will focus on strengthening existing and building new relationships while leading the sales teams.

“I am humbled by this opportunity, and I am excited to continue making an even bigger impact on our employees, customers, and communities,” Scheub said. “For the past two decades, I have had the privilege of serving alongside an exceptional group of bankers. This team, paired with the execution of our proven strategies in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, continues to position Peoples Bank as a leader in our communities and as a trusted partner that is reliable, responsive, and forward-thinking.”

He will report directly to Bochnowksi.

"Todd has built decades’ worth of experience at Peoples Bank carrying out our mission of helping our customers and communities be more successful," Bochnowski said. "In his new role as president, he will amplify his impact through leadership of our sales teams and leadership of customer engagement. Todd has the full support of our Board to bring customer engagement and our sales team to the next level, and I am excited to be able to work with him in this new role.”

Scheub is an Indiana University Northwest graduate who is active in the community, serving on the boards of Campagna Academy, the Lake County Economic Alliance and the Indiana University Business School.

— Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

