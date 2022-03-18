Peoples Bank opens new Cedar Lake branch

Peoples Bank has opened its new branch in Cedar Lake, which has been booming in recent years.

The Munster-based bank built a new office 10205 133rd Ave. at the corner of 133rd and King Street across from Hanover Central High School. It had a ribbon-cutting this week with President and CEO Ben Bochnowski, Chief Banking Officer Todd Scheub and Town Manager Chris Salatas.

Bochnowski said the bank decided to open a branch there because of all the growth in recent years, both from new housing and commercial development. Peoples Bank has extended loans to many people buying homes or starting businesses there, and its St. John branch has seen a surge in business from customers from Cedar Lake.

Peoples Bank's new branch in south Lake County is designed to reflect trends in the industry, such as the increasing prevalence of online and mobile banking, especially among younger customers who are digital natives. It has fewer teller lanes and more meeting spaces than bank offices had in the past.

"The new Cedar Lake Banking Center was built by Larson-Danielson Construction, and offers contemporary allure with optimal functionality," Peoples Bank Marketing Coordinator Christa Wagner said. "In addition to its lobby and two-lane drive-up, the building provides high-tech conference rooms for personalized, one-on-one interactions."

Now publicly traded on NASDAQ. the bank has more than 20 branches in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, Chicago and Chicago's south suburbs in Illinois. It's expanding its footprint after acquiring Royal Savings Bank in Chicago.

"As a locally managed, community bank committed to moving banking forward for our customers and communities, we are excited to finally bring the convenience and quality of our services directly to the Cedar Lake community, and are looking forward to kindling new partnerships with local businesses as we, together, inspire success," Wagner said.

For more information, visit ibankpeoples.com.

