Peoples Bank reorganizes senior management structure, appoints new executives

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Munster-based Peoples Bank, has reorganized its senior leadership structure and appointed new executives to the team.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Robert Lowry was appointed by the board to the newly created position of executive vice president, chief operating officer of the bancorp and the bank. Lowry will be tasked with managing Peoples Bank's day-to-day operations in his new executive officer role.

“This transition is the culmination of several years of internal planning. As the bank has grown, Mr. Lowry’s role as CFO has expanded to cover several operational duties," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowksi said. "Importantly, he has overseen critical efficiency initiatives and credit administration. He will now be able to focus on these and other transformational aspects of leadership."

Senior Vice President, Controller Peymon Torabi was named Peoples Bank's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Torabi, who had served in his current role since 2006, will now be in charge of finance, accounting, financial reporting, and shareholder services.