Peoples Bank reorganizes senior management structure, appoints new executives

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Munster-based Peoples Bank, has reorganized its senior leadership structure and appointed new executives to the team.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Robert Lowry was appointed by the board to the newly created position of executive vice president, chief operating officer of the bancorp and the bank. Lowry will be tasked with managing Peoples Bank's day-to-day operations in his new executive officer role.
“This transition is the culmination of several years of internal planning. As the bank has grown, Mr. Lowry’s role as CFO has expanded to cover several operational duties," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowksi said. "Importantly, he has overseen critical efficiency initiatives and credit administration. He will now be able to focus on these and other transformational aspects of leadership."
Senior Vice President, Controller Peymon Torabi was named Peoples Bank's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Torabi, who had served in his current role since 2006, will now be in charge of finance, accounting, financial reporting, and shareholder services.
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Leane Cerven will step into the newly created position of chief risk officer while retaining her current positions. As chief risk officer, she will oversee risk management, compliance, and legal and corporate governance functions.
“Ms. Cerven has taken on a larger risk- and governance-focused role over the past several years, in addition to having experience supervising the Bank’s risk functions," Bochnowski said. "Her appointment to this role will allow the bank to centralize several key areas, driving efficiency and more effective risk management practices as the bank continues to grow."
