Peoples Bank reported a record profit of $16.6 million last year

“Our primary concern during the pandemic has been the health and safety of our team, our customers and our community. Operations adapted in order to maintain stability, and digital banking allowed our customers to do their banking as usual despite the unstable environment," he said. "During the year, the PPP was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to support our customers as another round of funding is released. Despite the hardships posed by the pandemic, our customers, team, shareholders, and community all answered the call and working together, helped produce a record year for the Bank in 2020. I want to recognize all of our stakeholders for stepping up to the challenge of 2020. That success has set the stage for Northwest Indiana Bancorp to take the next step as a public company, announcing our intention to apply for listing on the NASDAQ during the second quarter of 2021.”