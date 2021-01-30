NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported a record profit of $16.6 million last year, growing net earnings and assets as a result of a booming mortgage business and an influx of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The Munster-based bank, which has swollen in size as the result of recent acquisitions in Illinois, grew its profits by 37.3%, or $4.5 million, year-over-year. It made $4.80 in net earnings year-over-year.
Peoples Bank delivered a 1.16% return on average assets and a 11.51% return on average equity last year.
“2020 started with strong tailwinds that quickly turned to headwinds in the wake of COVID-19. As our team adjusted to new operating conditions during a time of extreme economic stress, we were able to meet customer demand and continue to create value for our shareholders by effectively capitalizing on opportunities in the local market. Peoples Bank had a record year for earnings, and at the same time was able to build capital for future growth and reserves to address any continued economic stress,” President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said.
Last year, Peoples Bank grew its assets by $168.8 million or 12.7%.
Peoples Bank now has $1.4 billion in assets, up from $1.2 billion in assets at the end of 2019. Bochnowksi credited the strong core deposit growth and the loans the bank made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“Our primary concern during the pandemic has been the health and safety of our team, our customers and our community. Operations adapted in order to maintain stability, and digital banking allowed our customers to do their banking as usual despite the unstable environment," he said. "During the year, the PPP was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to support our customers as another round of funding is released. Despite the hardships posed by the pandemic, our customers, team, shareholders, and community all answered the call and working together, helped produce a record year for the Bank in 2020. I want to recognize all of our stakeholders for stepping up to the challenge of 2020. That success has set the stage for Northwest Indiana Bancorp to take the next step as a public company, announcing our intention to apply for listing on the NASDAQ during the second quarter of 2021.”
In the fourth quarter, the bank made $3.4 million. That was up 30.5%, or $806,000, year-over-year as a result of lower interest expense and higher noninterest income.
“Despite the many difficulties faced during 2020, the bancorp’s sales and operational teams managed to improve the efficiency ratio to 63.8% and drive record earnings. Falling yields on interest earning assets continued to challenge net interest income during the year. However, despite falling yields, the ability to increase investments in loans and securities, while also benefiting from additional liquidity and lower costs for deposits and borrowings has allowed for net interest income growth," Chief Financial Officer Peymon Torabi said. "We continue to closely monitor credit risk, despite relatively low net charge-offs for 2020, as the benefits of stimulus and opportunities for troubled borrowers to defer payments under the CARES Act may be muting the effects of the pandemic. As a result, the allowance for loan loss increased by 38.4%, primarily as general allowances at the portfolio level."
Torabi credited the record net income to a $5.5 million or 266.4% increase in mortgage loan sales.
"All said, the bancorp’s strong financial performance resulted in an increase of 36% in earnings per share, while also building reserves for potential loan losses," Torabi said.
