Peoples Bank reports record income in 2019, up 29.6% from the previous year

Peoples Bank pulled in a record profit of $12.1 million last year, or $3.53 per share.

The Munster-based bank grew its 2019 profits by 29.6% or $2.8 million as it continued to expand into the Chicagoland market with the acquisition of AJS Bancorp, Inc.

In the fourth quarter, Peoples Bank made $2.3 million in profit, or $0.66 per share. That was down 13.9% year-over-year.

“Northwest Indiana Bancorp is proud to announce another year of record earnings and one of the strongest year-over-year earnings increases in company history," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "The bank effectively navigated a decreasing interest rate environment and took advantage of continued expanding economic conditions throughout the year. We continued to redeploy liquidity into relationship-driven commercial loans. We also acted on opportunities to improve asset quality, and continue to execute on efficiency strategies that support scaling operations and enhance customer service."

The bank's record earnings last year were driven by a 25.6% leap in net interested income and a 17.3% jump in noninterest income, said Robert Lowry, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

