Peoples Bank reports record income in 2019, up 29.6% from the previous year

Peoples Bank pulled in a record profit of $12.1 million last year, or $3.53 per share.
The Munster-based bank grew its 2019 profits by 29.6% or $2.8 million as it continued to expand into the Chicagoland market with the acquisition of AJS Bancorp, Inc.
In the fourth quarter, Peoples Bank made $2.3 million in profit, or $0.66 per share. That was down 13.9% year-over-year.
“Northwest Indiana Bancorp is proud to announce another year of record earnings and one of the strongest year-over-year earnings increases in company history," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "The bank effectively navigated a decreasing interest rate environment and took advantage of continued expanding economic conditions throughout the year. We continued to redeploy liquidity into relationship-driven commercial loans. We also acted on opportunities to improve asset quality, and continue to execute on efficiency strategies that support scaling operations and enhance customer service."
The bank's record earnings last year were driven by a 25.6% leap in net interested income and a 17.3% jump in noninterest income, said Robert Lowry, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
"The increase in net interest income is attributable to a strategy of growing the commercial loan portfolio organically and core deposits from the markets we serve," Lowry said. "In addition, with the decline in market interest rates, the bancorp’s management is actively managing the mix of its assets and liabilities, asset yields and funding costs to lessen the impact to the net interest margin. The increase in noninterest income benefited from continued expansion of mortgage banking, wealth management, and retail banking services,”
Peoples Bank grew its assets by 21.2% or $232.6 million last year. It now has $1.2 billion in assets, up from $1 billion at the end of 2018. The bank is well-capitalized as it looks to continue to grow, Lowry said.
“The increased earnings capacity and improved asset quality allows the bancorp to create organic capital to execute on its strategic objectives," he said. "At the end of 2019, the bancorp’s tangible capital ratio stood at 10.1%."
Peoples Bank, which was founded by a Polish immigrant in East Chicago who happened to keep a safe in his saloon, will mark its 110th year in January.
"We have had the sincere honor of serving our customers and communities for over a century," Bochnowski said. "As we continue to grow, we are committed to service and excellence for the long term."