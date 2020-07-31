Peoples Bank reports record profit of $5.1 million in second quarter

“The results of the second quarter also reflect the hard work and dedication of our team during the pandemic. We had record mortgage originations and sales, and originated more than $90 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans," Bochnowski said. "The bank delivered on our mission to help our customers and communities be more successful, even in difficult circumstances. We remain guided by our priorities of health, operations stability, and risk management so that we can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. We continue to manage risk and prepare for continued challenges as we all face the pandemic together. In the meantime, we are investing in technologies and systems that allow us to serve our customers in all conditions, create efficiencies, and deliver on expectations despite the operating environment.”

For the first six months of the year, Peoples Bank made $8.3 million, or $2.39 per share, in net income. That's up by $2 million or 32.2% during the first half of 2019, again because of higher net interest income and noninterest income.

Peoples Bank grew its assets in the first half of 2020 by $145.3 million or 10.9%. Interest-earning assets totaled $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion at the end of 2019.

Earning assets now represent 92.6% of Peoples Bank's total assets.