Peoples Bank reports record profit of $5.1 million in second quarter

The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Peoples Bank, which has grown to a larger scale because of recent acquisitions in Illinois, from recording a record profit of $5.1 million in the second quarter.
The Munster-based bank grew its profit by $1 million, or 25.9%, as compared to the same period last year, largely because of higher net interest income and noninterest income.
“Against a backdrop of uncertainty in the COVID-19 pandemic, the first six months of 2020 were a record for Peoples Bank. GAAP net income was up 32% over the same period in 2019," Peoples Bank President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "Significantly, second quarter results were up 26% over second quarter 2019. These results reflect the bank’s organic and inorganic growth over the years, and the second quarter comparison is noteworthy because it is free of any merger-related expenses. We have been able to demonstrate our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and execute our strategic plan, positioning NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to create value for our shareholders even during difficult times such as these."
The bank, which recently converted from an Indiana-chartered stock savings bank to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank, delivered a 1.42% return on average assets and a 14.32% return on average equity in the second quarter. It continued to thrive despite its branches being closed during the state's stay-at-home orders.
“The results of the second quarter also reflect the hard work and dedication of our team during the pandemic. We had record mortgage originations and sales, and originated more than $90 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans," Bochnowski said. "The bank delivered on our mission to help our customers and communities be more successful, even in difficult circumstances. We remain guided by our priorities of health, operations stability, and risk management so that we can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. We continue to manage risk and prepare for continued challenges as we all face the pandemic together. In the meantime, we are investing in technologies and systems that allow us to serve our customers in all conditions, create efficiencies, and deliver on expectations despite the operating environment.”
For the first six months of the year, Peoples Bank made $8.3 million, or $2.39 per share, in net income. That's up by $2 million or 32.2% during the first half of 2019, again because of higher net interest income and noninterest income.
Peoples Bank grew its assets in the first half of 2020 by $145.3 million or 10.9%. Interest-earning assets totaled $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion at the end of 2019.
Earning assets now represent 92.6% of Peoples Bank's total assets.
“The strong earnings for the first six months of 2020 has been driven by an increase to our net interest income and noninterest income. Despite the low interest rate environment, net interest income increased by $287 thousand through effective balance sheet growth and pricing strategies," Chief Financial Officer Robert Lowry said. "Noninterest income increased by $3.4 million or 64.0%, driven primarily increased mortgage originations and related loan sales. The increase in gain in the sale of loans is up $3.0 million or 463.4%, driven primarily by the low interest environment and stable housing prices producing a strong refinance environment for our customers. In addition, increased income from wealth management operations and securities sales have helped drive the noninterest income increase for the current six-month period."
