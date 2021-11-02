Peoples Bank stock starts trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, will start trading its stock on Nasdaq at the opening of trading Wednesday, making it one of the few companies trading on Nasdaq based in Northwest Indiana.

All 3,479,139 shares of Peoples Bank stock is going from being traded over-the-counter under the symbol NWIN to the electronically traded Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange after the New York Stock Exchange.

It now will trade under the symbol FNWD, reflecting the recent rebranding of Peoples Bank parent company from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to Finward Bancorp to not confuse investors because of the bank's growing footprint on the Illinois side of the Chicago metropolitan area.

“Uplisting to a national securities exchange represents a significant corporate milestone for Finward,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, CEO of Finward. “This has been a long-term strategic goal, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished to get us here. We have humble roots as a community bank, and this move is the result of over 100 years of work on behalf of the customers and communities that we serve."