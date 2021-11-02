Peoples Bank stock starts trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, will start trading its stock on Nasdaq at the opening of trading Wednesday, making it one of the few companies trading on Nasdaq based in Northwest Indiana.
All 3,479,139 shares of Peoples Bank stock is going from being traded over-the-counter under the symbol NWIN to the electronically traded Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange after the New York Stock Exchange.
It now will trade under the symbol FNWD, reflecting the recent rebranding of Peoples Bank parent company from NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to Finward Bancorp to not confuse investors because of the bank's growing footprint on the Illinois side of the Chicago metropolitan area.
“Uplisting to a national securities exchange represents a significant corporate milestone for Finward,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, CEO of Finward. “This has been a long-term strategic goal, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished to get us here. We have humble roots as a community bank, and this move is the result of over 100 years of work on behalf of the customers and communities that we serve."
Peoples Bank could get access to more capital, including from institutional investors that avoid lower-volume over-the-counter stock and retail investors who will now be able to buy it electronically on websites or apps. Before, one had to visit a stockbroker to place an order in the traditional way to own shares of Peoples Bank.
"We firmly believe that the Nasdaq is the right exchange for us to carry out our mission and create value for all of our stakeholders: our customers, our communities, our employees, and our shareholders,” Bochnowski said. “For our shareholders, trading Finward’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market should improve the Bancorp’s visibility among investors, which we believe will serve to broaden our investor base and enhance our trading liquidity.”
Peoples Bank will mark the major corporate milestone with doughnuts at its Munster headquarters Wednesday. The bank hopes to arrange to send a delegation to New York City to ring the opening bell.