Peoples Bank submits application to be listed on Nasdaq in major corporate milestone

The expectation is a decision will be made by the end of May. Peoples Bank's stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace until it's listed on Nasdaq.

"We are waiting to hear back, which we think will be fairly quickly," Bochnowski said. "We'll then set a date for trading once approved."

Newly listed companies often get the chance to ring the trading bell to open the market, a ceremony that's been done virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't yet know if we'll be able to do that, but we'd be honored to have the opportunity to represent Northwest Indiana and Chicago around the world," Bochnowski said. "This was a long-term goal for where we were going with our company and we were just in the right place with the economy and the recovery."

Peoples Bank would end up being of the few companies headquartered in Northwest Indiana to trade on Nasdaq.

"It's a significant milestone for us as a public company, perhaps the biggest in our corporate history since we converted to a stockholding company in the 1990s," he said. "It will be a momentous occasion for Peoples Bank and all of our employees. It's the entire company's accomplishment. It took all of 300 employees to make this happen and make this a reality."