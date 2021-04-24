Peoples Bank submits application to be listed on Nasdaq in major corporate milestone

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, has submitted its application to have its stock listed on Nasdaq in a major corporate milestone.
Peoples Bank's stock now trades over-the-counter under the symbol NWI. Switching to the electronically traded Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange after the New York Stock Exchange, will give the bank access to more capital, including potentially from institutional investors.
NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, which will be rebranded as Finward Bancorp so as not to confuse investors because of the bank's recent expansion into Illinois, formally submitted its application to the Nasdaq Listing Center, paid its fees and had a listing analyst assigned.
The bancorp believes it meets all of Nasdaq's requirements, such as for liquidity and corporate governance standards. It will submit additional information as needed.
“Filing this application is an important step as we work to achieve our goal of moving from the OTC to the Nasdaq. Our application is the result of extensive research, and we continue to believe that the Nasdaq is the best exchange for our company to be listed. This listing will support our strategy, help us attract capital, and unlock the value we have created for our shareholders over the years. We believe that we meet all the criteria necessary for approval and look forward to the next steps in the process,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO.
The expectation is a decision will be made by the end of May. Peoples Bank's stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace until it's listed on Nasdaq.
"We are waiting to hear back, which we think will be fairly quickly," Bochnowski said. "We'll then set a date for trading once approved."
Newly listed companies often get the chance to ring the trading bell to open the market, a ceremony that's been done virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We don't yet know if we'll be able to do that, but we'd be honored to have the opportunity to represent Northwest Indiana and Chicago around the world," Bochnowski said. "This was a long-term goal for where we were going with our company and we were just in the right place with the economy and the recovery."
Peoples Bank would end up being of the few companies headquartered in Northwest Indiana to trade on Nasdaq.
"It's a significant milestone for us as a public company, perhaps the biggest in our corporate history since we converted to a stockholding company in the 1990s," he said. "It will be a momentous occasion for Peoples Bank and all of our employees. It's the entire company's accomplishment. It took all of 300 employees to make this happen and make this a reality."
The stock also will be available to large institutional investors such as mutual funds and pension funds that are often prohibited from buying OTC stock because it's too illiquid.
"It's a lot easier to get capital when it's easier to trade," Bochnowski said. "There's broader interest and additional pools of capital to raise. With more demand, the stock price can go higher. And more capital will allow us to help our customers fulfill their dreams. This is a very special thing and we're very grateful to have this opportunity."
More capital will help the bank better serve its markets in Lake, Porter, and southern Cook county, Bochnowski said.
"We will strive for independence and continue to invest in the future of the company," he said. "We will partner with the community to help them reach their financial goals. We're seriously honored to serve our customers and will continue to earn the right to be an independent public company each and every day."