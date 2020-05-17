Peoples Bank switches from chartered to commercial bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Munster-based Peoples Bank, a subsidiary of NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is switching from a state-chartered to commercial bank, a move that emphasize its service offerings to both businesses and consumers.

The century-old bank that has locations across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicagoland got approval from state and federal regulators to convert from an Indiana-chartered stock savings bank to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank. The Indiana Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved the charter conversion.

The move involves slight legal changes from a regulatory standpoint but was aimed more at highlighting Peoples Bank's "increased focus on commercial lending and business and consumer accounts, rather than the more narrow emphasis on residential mortgage financing a savings bank charter indicates."