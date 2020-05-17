Peoples Bank switches from chartered to commercial bank

Munster-based Peoples Bank, a subsidiary of NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is switching from a state-chartered to commercial bank, a move that emphasize its service offerings to both businesses and consumers.
The century-old bank that has locations across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicagoland got approval from state and federal regulators to convert from an Indiana-chartered stock savings bank to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank. The Indiana Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved the charter conversion.
The move involves slight legal changes from a regulatory standpoint but was aimed more at highlighting Peoples Bank's "increased focus on commercial lending and business and consumer accounts, rather than the more narrow emphasis on residential mortgage financing a savings bank charter indicates."
“Peoples Bank’s conversion to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank is an important strategic initiative that will benefit all the bank’s stakeholders, including our customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve," CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "The charter conversion better reflects our business, and lets us compete more effectively with other commercial banks in our market area. This commercial bank charter will better convey our brand as a dynamic community banking financial institution offering a wide array of products and services.”
Peoples Bank SB is changing its name to “Peoples Bank” as a result of the conversion, which is not expected to affect the bank’s customers in any way. Customers there will continue to get the same protection on their deposits through the FDIC.
“The charter conversion will not change the way we interact with our customers, and we will continue to deliver on the promise of our brand — You First Banking — every day, with every customer, and in every community that we serve,” Bochnowski said.
The charter conversion is expected to take effect in the second quarter.
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Whihala beach
Snapshots Whoa Zone
090217-nws-woahzone (2).jpg
090217-nws-woahzone (5).jpg
beaches
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 6.JPG
WhoaZone
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 7.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 8.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 9.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 15.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 25.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 26.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 17.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 11.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 1.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 24.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 19.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 2.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 32.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 21.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 31.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 14.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 22.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 3.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 16.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 4.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 23.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 13.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 33.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 30.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 10.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 12.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 28.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 27.JPG
Gallery - Whoa Zone Opening 20.JPG
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Whiting WhoaZone water park saw over 20,000 people in its first season; city plans to expand next summer
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.