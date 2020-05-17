You are the owner of this article.
Peoples Bank switches from chartered to commercial bank
Peoples Bank switches from chartered to commercial bank

Peoples Bank switches from charter to commercial bank

Munster-based Peoples Bank, with its headquarters shown here. 

 Matthew Saltanovitz

Munster-based Peoples Bank, a subsidiary of NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is switching from a state-chartered to commercial bank, a move that emphasize its service offerings to both businesses and consumers.

The century-old bank that has locations across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicagoland got approval from state and federal regulators to convert from an Indiana-chartered stock savings bank to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank. The Indiana Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved the charter conversion.

The move involves slight legal changes from a regulatory standpoint but was aimed more at highlighting Peoples Bank's "increased focus on commercial lending and business and consumer accounts, rather than the more narrow emphasis on residential mortgage financing a savings bank charter indicates."

“Peoples Bank’s conversion to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank is an important strategic initiative that will benefit all the bank’s stakeholders, including our customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve," CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "The charter conversion better reflects our business, and lets us compete more effectively with other commercial banks in our market area. This commercial bank charter will better convey our brand as a dynamic community banking financial institution offering a wide array of products and services.”

Peoples Bank SB is changing its name to “Peoples Bank” as a result of the conversion, which is not expected to affect the bank’s customers in any way. Customers there will continue to get the same protection on their deposits through the FDIC.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

“The charter conversion will not change the way we interact with our customers, and we will continue to deliver on the promise of our brand — You First Banking — every day, with every customer, and in every community that we serve,” Bochnowski said.

The charter conversion is expected to take effect in the second quarter.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

