Peoples Bank to donate its Woodmar branch to Purdue Northwest

Peoples Bank is donating its Woodmar branch in south Hammond to Purdue University Northwest.
The Munster-based bank, which was founded in East Chicago in 1910 and has since grown across Chicagoland, plans to continue to operate the branch at 7120 Indianapolis Boulevard while renting a smaller space in the building. It will donate the property to the Purdue Research Foundation. The university will house economic and community leadership development staff in the building.
Peoples Bank said the arrangement will create efficiencies for both it and Purdue.
“The donation will be a great benefit to Peoples Bank, as well as Purdue Northwest and the surrounding communities,” said Robert Lowry, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Peoples.
Peoples Bank plans to do a 10-week remodel of the building before the deal officially closes. The donation agreement will enter Peoples Bank into a long-term lease to rent 45% of the building, including the drive-thrus for bank customers.
The bank said it will reduce its annual operating expenses by 50% at a time when more people are doing routine banking transactions online instead of at brick-and-mortar branches.
“This new arrangement will not only help us better serve our customers with a smarter, more efficient use of resources for the bank, it will also enable the university to continue providing the necessary programming for producing leadership within our communities, which aligns with the bank’s core values of community and excellence,” Lowry said.
Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon said the donation will further expand the university's presence along the highly trafficked Indianapolis Boulevard. Students and professors will work there on economic development and community outreach initiatives.
“This area is becoming a hub for the university’s community and economic development efforts, commercialization and manufacturing support to businesses, technological innovation among our students, faculty and industry partners, and counseling services to the community,” Keon said. “As a premier metropolitan university making a positive impact on Northwest Indiana and beyond, we are truly grateful to Peoples Bank for their partnership.”
