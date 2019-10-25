Munster-based Peoples Bank earned a profit of $3.6 million in the third quarter, or $1.04 per share, up 120.2% from the same time last year.
Peoples Bank earned a record profit of $9.8 million in profit through the first nine months of the year, or $2.88 per share in the third quarter.
“The bancorp’s third quarter results reflect fully integrated operations from the AJS Bancorp acquisition," President and CEO Ben Bochnowski said. "Earnings results continue to grow at a record pace, with nine months earnings for 2019 up 47% from 2018. Despite general downward rate pressures in the macroeconomy, local demand for lending remained strong. Capital continues to build to support growth, as does strong on-balance sheet liquidity. Management remains focused on strategic execution and value creation for all of our stakeholders."
Peoples Bank increased its net income by $3.1 million for the first nine months of the year, including a $2 million jump in profit in the third quarter.
The bank has delivered a return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average equity of 10.54% so far this year.
Peoples Bank, which has locations across Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and the Illinois south suburbs, brought in an adjusted net income of $11.6 million during the first nine months of 2018, but had one-time acquisition costs related to its purchase of A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank of Midlothian.
“During 2019, the bancorp’s strong balance sheet growth was related to loan growth of $140.0 million, an 18.3% increase, and deposit growth of $222.7 million, a 23.9% increase. The increases were a result of the AJSB acquisition and organic growth strategies. The Bancorp’s management plans on using current cash and cash equivalents to fund future loan growth,” said Robert Lowry, chief financial officer.
Acquisitions have helped lift Peoples Bank's profits, he said.
“For the current year, the bancorp’s core revenue driver, net interest income, increased by $7.9 million or 31.8%," Lowry said. "The increase is the result of successful acquisition activity, and organic loan and deposit growth. With the recent decline in market interest rates, the bancorp’s management will continue managing the balance sheet to lessen the impact to the net interest margin. In addition, with management’s continued operating strategies, during 2019 noninterest income increased by $1.3 million or 18.3%."