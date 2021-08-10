Peoples Bank will have tripled in size since 2013 after completing latest acquisition of Illinois bank

Peoples Bank has been growing in Illinois largely because there are more community banks to merge there.

"Strategically, Illinois was a market we already served before our first Illinois acquisition, as we were in Munster right across the state line," he said. "When we knew we wanted to grow and had the capital to continue to grow, we noted there were more banks in Illinois than any state in the country. There were more partners for mergers. There are way fewer independent community banks in Indiana for a number of reasons."

The bank likely will close at least one Royal Savings Bank branch that's too close to Peoples Bank's existing Chicago branch.

Peoples Bank plans to continue to grow across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

"The community is on both sides of the border," Bochnoswki said. "We're looking to grow along the Interstate 80 corridor. Other banks have looked at growing in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Milwaukee or Detroit. Those aren't part of our community. We want to be able to grow with our customers while remaining a community bank. We don't want to be in different time zones or area codes. Our core market is Northwest Indiana and we don't want to move much further away."

Peoples Bank will look at continued growth to be able to continue to compete with larger banks.

"I consider myself very fortunate. We've got the best team in banking in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland," Bochnowski said. "We've got 250 employees who are always striving for the next level every single day. I am incredibly fortunate to work with such dedicated people. We're excited about the future. We're growing with the community and growing to earn our independence. We take it very seriously. We're hiring and growing with our customers. A long-term core value is stability, which so far is working out for everybody. We're excited about what the future holds."