Peoples Bank's annual profit slides by 6.1%

Finward Bancorp, the Munster-based parent company of Peoples Bank, made $15 million in profit last year, a 6.1% decrease year-over-year.

The bank's annual profit declined by $969,000 due largely to higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income. It made $4.30 per share last year.

“2021 was a strong year coming off the record earnings we saw in 2020," CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "We made significant investments in the future of the business in 2021, including a rebranding of Peoples Bank and investments in implementing Salesforce and nCino."

Peoples Bank's earnings were affected by its acquisition of a Chicago-based bank.

"Fourth-quarter earnings were also impacted by roughly $838,000 in one-time expenses related to the closing and integration of our pending Royal Financial acquisition," Bochnowski said. "The merger is on track to close by the end of January, and we anticipate the significant portion of the remaining one-time expenses to be recognized in the first quarter. We will also benefit from initiatives related to our branch network and look to expand on our pilot branch closure in 2022.”

In the fourth quarter, the bank, which has branches in Lake and Porter counties and across the south suburbs made $3.3 million, or 95 cents per share. That was up by 19.9% or $550,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Peoples Bank delivered 0.95% return on average assets and 9.61% return on average equity last year.

The bank grew its assets by $124.5 million or 8.3% last year.

“Asset quality was significantly improved as we were able to resolve a long-standing problem loan," Bochnowksi said. "We had an excellent opportunity to improve asset quality and have positioned the bank for stability in the credit portfolio heading into 2022, with a strong allowance that we believe keeps us well reserved against any unexpected problems related to larger macroeconomic forces."

Peoples Bank grew its loans to $966.7 million last year, up 0.2% from $965.1 million at the end of 2020. It has been expanding into Illinois through acquisitions in recent years.

"Wage inflation, interest rates, and COVID all are headwinds for 2022, but we are actively managing the balance sheet and we continue to actively manage expenses to thrive in this uncertain environment,” he said. “I remain extremely proud of our team and our dedication to our mission and our future as we navigate the next phase of the pandemic together."

