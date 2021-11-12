Peoples Bank's earnings steady, but down from 2020

Peoples Bank's earnings fell in the third quarter, as compared to a year ago, as the result of higher non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income.
Finward Bancorp, the parent company of the Munster-based bank, made $3.5 million in profit in the third quarter, or $1.02 per share. The financial institution, which has 22 branches in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs, made about $1.1 million less in net income than it did during the third quarter of 2020.
In the first nine months of the year, the bank has made $11.7 million or $3.35 per share. It earned close to $1 million less than during the same period in 2020, a 7.9% year-over-year decline.
“The third quarter was another strong quarter for Finward Bancorp, with earnings steady from the prior quarter. Commercial loan demand is healthy, and mortgage lending activity was stable from the prior quarter. Nearly 85% of our employees have been vaccinated, allowing us to focus on our customers and our business strategy. Overall, economic conditions remain strong locally, and we are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, President & CEO. “PPP fees continue to come in to support income, and interest expense saw further reduction. Other bank services such as Wealth Management are outperforming last year’s levels. Credit is healthy, with another quarter of net recoveries and normalized provision levels.”
The bank pulled in $36.1 million in net income for the first nine months of the year, an increase of $2.3 million or 6.9% year-over-year. Net interest margin was 3.49% through the end of September.
In the third quarter, the bank's net interest income grew 4.4%, or $512,000, to $12.2 million.
“We are also focusing on the best ways to serve our customers as we work on closing and integrating our pending merger with Royal Financial. We recently announced the consolidation of our three Orland Park branches down to two in response to shifting customer preferences, and executed a pilot project with Purdue University Northwest," Bochnowski said. "In this innovative partnership, we were able to enter into a donation-leaseback arrangement with the university. The university will have space to help build out their economic corridor, and we will maintain a branch presence while reducing operating costs for the branch by over 60%. We expect to find similar opportunities to optimize our delivery channels in the coming quarters.”