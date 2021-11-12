Peoples Bank's earnings steady, but down from 2020

“We are also focusing on the best ways to serve our customers as we work on closing and integrating our pending merger with Royal Financial. We recently announced the consolidation of our three Orland Park branches down to two in response to shifting customer preferences, and executed a pilot project with Purdue University Northwest," Bochnowski said. "In this innovative partnership, we were able to enter into a donation-leaseback arrangement with the university. The university will have space to help build out their economic corridor, and we will maintain a branch presence while reducing operating costs for the branch by over 60%. We expect to find similar opportunities to optimize our delivery channels in the coming quarters.”