Peoples Bank's first-quarter profit falls because of merger costs

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, made a profit of $2.1 million or 53 cents per share during the first quarter.

The Munster-based financial institution had earned $4.5 million or $1.31 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The drop was largely due to $2.5 million in one-time acquisition expenses related to its merger with Royal Financial.

“With the successful integration of the Royal Financial franchise, we are now delivering a better experience to our new Royal customers with Finward platforms and services. With integration expenses largely behind us, we will continue to tackle big technology investments and expenses to improve our digital user experience and operating environment throughout 2022. Despite the rapidly-changing environment, we continue to deliver financial performance that allows for the ongoing investments in the digital transformation process for Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and CEO.

Peoples Bank pulled in core earnings of $4.1 million or $1.01 per share in the first quarter, as compared to $4.1 million or $1.19 per share in the first quarter of 2021. It was a decrease of $51,000 due largely to an increase in interest-earning assets from the acquisition of Royal Financial and managing deposit accounts pricing through the interest rate cycle.

The bank acquired Royal acquisition for $56.6 million, up from the initial projection of $52.9 million, as the stock price rose from $44 a share to $47.65 a share. The bank ended the quarter with $15.9 million in net interest income, up from $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, largely as a result of the acquisition.

It also grew interest-earning assets by $419.1 million in the first quarter due to the acquisition and organic loan growth.

In the first quarter, Peoples Bank's gain on the sales of loans plunged 70.4% to $607,000, down from $2.04 million at the same time last year, due to all the refinancing when interest rates were low. Going forward, Peoples Bank expects demand for mortgage loans will return to normal levels as interest rates increase.

Peoples Bank's compensation and benefits expenses grew by 29.6% in the first quarter as a result of the acquisition and talent retention during a tight labor market.

The bank also spent about $259,000 during the first quarter to build its Salesforce platform to integrate credit and lending to improve risk management and customer experience.

