Peoples Bank's parent company names lead independent director

Peoples Bank's parent company has named a new lead independent director.

Finward Bancorp, the parent company of the Munster-based bank, tapped Northwest Indiana dentist Dr. Anthony Puntillo to serve in the newly created position.

“Finward’s independent directors unanimously chose Tony Puntillo to serve as the lead independent director in recognition of his nearly two decades of outstanding board leadership. During his tenure, Dr. Puntillo served on almost every board committee, including the executive committee as well as chairing our risk, governance, and strategic planning committees," Executive Chairman David Bochnowski said.

The board selected Puntillo, who founded Puntillo and Crane Orthodontics in 1994, because of his "leadership, integrity, commitment to good governance and in-depth knowledge of the bank."

He will be tasked with presiding over board meetings when the executive chairman is not present, helping the executive chairman draft meeting agendas and schedules for the board and serving as a liaison between the board and the executive chairman and CEO. He also will be able to call meetings of the bancorp's independent directors.

"He understands the need to apply best banking practices to relevant products and services that offer value to our customers while enhancing shareholder value. In his new position, Dr. Puntillo will have the opportunity to increase his impact on Finward’s performance," Bochnowski said.

Puntillo is a co-owner and senior partner at the dental practice that bears his name, which has grown to several locations across Northwest Indiana. He serves as a director on the American Board of Orthodontics and was recently president of the Great Lakes Associations of Orthodontists.

He has served on the Finward Bancorp board since 2004. He also served as vice chairman of the board of the parent company, which was known as NWIN Bancorp until it changed its name last year because of its further expansion into Illinois, listing on NASDAQ and desire to not confuse potential investors about its geographic service area.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by my fellow independent directors for this important new position," Puntillo said. "Finward is committed to exceeding our stakeholders fast-changing banking expectations. It is exciting for me to assume the additional responsibilities and challenges associated with meeting that commitment as the lead independent director.”

