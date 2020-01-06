{{featured_button_text}}
Pepe's closes after 37 years in South Haven

Pepe's has closed its South Haven location after 37 years.

Pepe's, the popular local Mexican restaurant chain, is closing its South Haven establishment after nearly four decades in the unincorporated Porter County community.

"We regret to announce that we are no longer open. We want to thank everyone for a great 37 years in South Haven," the business announced on its Facebook page Monday. "It has not been an easy decision."

The restaurant and cantina at 385 W US Hwy 6 served dine-in meals to patrons who were at least 21 years old, as it was a bar with no separate section for family-style sit-down dining. It also offered carry-out and delivery to South Haven, Salt Creek, Portage, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, local steel mills and Porter County Regional Hospital.

The South Haven Pepe's specialized in traditional Mexican fare like burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, nachos, and tacos, running a 10 tacos for $10 special on the 10th of every month and sometimes providing patrons with free tacos during halftime of Bears games. The cantina poured beers, margaritas, Bloody Marys, Long Island Iced Teas and other libations, which many imbibed on the wooden outdoor patio.

The restaurant had previously operated a larger family-style dining location at 809 McCool Road in South Haven, but relocated in 2016 to a spot many customers complained was too small and had too few tables. It added the outdoor patio late last summer.

Pepe's has eight other locations in Indiana, including in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hammond, Griffith, Lafayette and Frankfort.

The traditional Mexican chain has more than 40 restaurants, which are mostly located in Chicagoland, especially on the South Side and the suburbs. Each eatery is individually owned and operated, with most offering family-style dining. Founded by Mario Dovalina and Edwin Ptak in 1967, Pepe's bills itself as "a famous Chicago original."

