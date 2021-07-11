Pepsi drivers going on strike Monday at Munster bottling facility

According to Pepsi transport driver Tom Albano, a Teamsters member, the union wants worker-paid health insurance premiums capped at the current rate of $14 per week.

He said the company is looking to raise the workers' share by about $20 a week in each year of the contract to $81 per week by 2025.

"We shouldn't be paying for it in the first place. This is a multibillion-dollar company," Albano said. "And the raises the company is offering is not going to cover, or barely cover, what your increase is going to be in your health insurance."

Albano, who is 62, said he probably could stomach the health insurance increase since this likely is his last contract before retirement. But he's willing to strike alongside the younger drivers who almost assuredly will get hit with continuing weekly premium increases in future years if they don't stand up to the company now.

"No one likes a strike. I don't like a strike. The company doesn't like a strike," Albano said. "But once you give up something, you ain't never gonna get it back from the company."

"So I'll be picketing. I don't care if it's raining, thundering, lightning, whatever. A strike is a strike and you have to show up."