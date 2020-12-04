Per Mar acquires another NWI security firm, Monument Electronics of Merrillville

Per Mar Security Services has acquired another Northwest Indiana security firm.

The Davenport, Iowa-based firm that claims to be "a leading provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients" across the Midwest is buying out Monument Electronics of Merrillville for an undisclosed sum.

Per Mar just bought Martin Security Systems in Valparaiso last month and took over Southlake Security in Griffith three years ago.

The company's latest Region acquisition was the family-owned Monument Electronics, which was founded in 1982 and had offices in Valparaiso and Griffith.

“We feel lucky to have been selected by Carol Green to serve her customers going forward. She clearly cares about them, and we look forward to getting to know them as well,” Per Mar Security Services Chief Operating Officer Brian Duffy said.

For decades, Monument Electronics installed customized fire, security and video surveillance systems at homes and businesses across Northwest Indiana.

“Our family-owned business has been providing personalized security services to our valued customers for the past 25 years, and we feel that Per Mar will continue that tradition,” Green said.