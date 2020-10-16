 Skip to main content
Per Mar acquires Martin Security Systems in Valparaiso

Per Mar Security Services has acquired another Region security firm, expanding its footprint in Northwest Indiana.

Davenport, Iowa-based Per Mar, which acquired Southlake Security in Griffith three years, ago, has purchased Martin Security Systems in Valparaiso for an undisclosed sum.

Robert Martin founded the security provider for homes and businesses in Valparaiso in 1984 and ran it as a family-owned business for the past 36 years. His sons Rich and Rob Martin are now joining Per Mar, along with Jan Graves from his company.

“Robert has built a great company and wonderful team. We look forward to serving his loyal customers, and expanding service offerings,” Per Mar Security Services Chief Operating Officer Brian Duffy said.

Per Mar was founded in the Quad Cities in 1953 and now has 2,400 employees at 24 branches. It bills itself as "the largest family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest."

The new owners will continue to operate the Martin Security Systems office at 552 W. Lincolnway under the Per Mar brand.

“I am proud of the work that we have done here in the Valparaiso area and I wanted to be sure that my customers would be well cared for, and I am happy that Per Mar is committed to doing just that," Robert Martin said.

For more information, visit permarsecurity.com.

