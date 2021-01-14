Per Mar Security Services names new CEO

Per Mar Security Services, which has offices in Griffith, Merrillville and Valparaiso, named a new CEO.
The Davenport, Iowa-based company, which acquired Monument Electronics of Merrillville, Martin Security Systems in Valparaiso and Southlake Security in Griffith in recent years, promoted Brian Duffy from chief operating officer to president and CEO.
He's the third generation of the Duffy family to lead the company founded by John and Eleanor Duffy in 1953.
Outgoing CEO Michael Duffy now will serve as chairman of the board.
“I’m very proud to have Brian be the third generation of the Duffy family to lead Per Mar,” Michael Duffy said. “I have total confidence in Brian’s judgment and his ability to make the right decisions in addressing any challenge that would face our company.
"Making the right judgment or solving a problem is never difficult if you have the best interest of our team members and customers at heart, which he does."
Brian Duffy, a University of Notre Dame graduate, joined the company as general manager of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, branch in 2012. He since has worked as president of the electronic security division and then COO.
As president and CEO, he will run the security company's operations and be responsible for the long-term vision and strategic planning.
Per Mar Security Services bills itself as "the largest, family-owned, full-service security company" with more than 2,500 employees at 25 branches. It offers both home security and business security products, such as surveillance cameras.
For more information, visit permarsecurity.com.
