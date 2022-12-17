Per Mar Security Services wins award from international company

Per Mar Security Services, which has offices in Griffith, Merrillville and Valparaiso, was named Critical Infrastructure Partner of the Year by Axis Communications, a video surveillance company that does business internationally.

The Davenport, Iowa-based firm bought Monument Electronics of Merrillville, Martin Security Systems in Valparaiso and Southlake Security in Griffith over the last few years.

“On behalf of Axis, I’d like to congratulate Per Mar for receiving this year’s Critical Infrastructure Partner of the Year. It was truly a pleasure to recognize them for their accomplishments, as well as personally express our appreciation for their partnership, at this year’s ACCC event,” said Larry Newman, senior director of sales for Axis Communications. “Successful business is built on trust, collaboration and excellence, and we’re fortunate to have partners who exemplify these qualities — they’re a true asset to Axis, the industry and the customers that we all serve.”

Sweden-based security camera manufacturer Axis Communication picked Per Mar for the award because of its sales and continued growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by Axis for this award. Video, and specifically live video monitoring, has been increasingly popular with our customers and has been a significant driver of growth for us,” said Chris Edwards, president of electronic security for Per Mar.

Per Mar Security Services employs more than 2,800 people at 25 offices.