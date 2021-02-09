Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after 56 years

The recently retired Percy Daniels, who worked 56 years for the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and is getting a bus named after him, died Jan. 31 at the age of 75.
Daniels worked for more than half a century in the maintenance department of the Gary Public Transportation Corp, mainly as the parts manager who was tasked with making sure its fleet of buses had the parts it needed to keep running.
"It is with great sadness for those who have not heard of the passing of our brother Percy Daniels. He has been a valued member of this team for more than 50 years and will be missed. One thing I always respected about Percy was his dedication," General Manager Jerome Parker said in a message to staff. "Please keep Percy's family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through these difficult times."
Daniels was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and veteran of the U.S. Army. He also was an ordained minister.
He was a beloved figure at the Gary Public Transportation Corp., where he also was a union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union. He started working for its predecessor company Gary Transit Inc. in the 1960s.
Daniels was a longtime institution at the bus service that runs a dozen routes through the city of Gary, as well as Calumet Township, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Munster.
Colleagues remembered him as a warm, outgoing person who loved his work.
"In remembrance and respect to Percy, I asked of you all to enjoy life to the fullest," Parker said. "Let your family and true friends know how much you love and appreciate them, and never get content. I heard a quote that said, 'you can be on the right road but passed if you are standing still.' Keep moving so you can enjoy life and get all you are entitled to."
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.