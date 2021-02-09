 Skip to main content
Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after 56 years
Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after 56 years

Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after 56 years

Percy Daniels, seated, died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after more than a half century.

The recently retired Percy Daniels, who worked 56 years for the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and is getting a bus named after him, died Jan. 31 at the age of 75.

Daniels worked for more than half a century in the maintenance department of the Gary Public Transportation Corp, mainly as the parts manager who was tasked with making sure its fleet of buses had the parts it needed to keep running.

"It is with great sadness for those who have not heard of the passing of our brother Percy Daniels. He has been a valued member of this team for more than 50 years and will be missed. One thing I always respected about Percy was his dedication," General Manager Jerome Parker said in a message to staff. "Please keep Percy's family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through these difficult times."

Daniels was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and veteran of the U.S. Army. He also was an ordained minister.

He was a beloved figure at the Gary Public Transportation Corp., where he also was a union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union. He started working for its predecessor company Gary Transit Inc. in the 1960s.

Daniels was a longtime institution at the bus service that runs a dozen routes through the city of Gary, as well as Calumet Township, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Munster.

Colleagues remembered him as a warm, outgoing person who loved his work.

"In remembrance and respect to Percy, I asked of you all to enjoy life to the fullest," Parker said. "Let your family and true friends know how much you love and appreciate them, and never get content. I heard a quote that said, 'you can be on the right road but passed if you are standing still.' Keep moving so you can enjoy life and get all you are entitled to."

