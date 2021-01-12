Percy Daniels retiring from GPTC after 56 years, will have bus named after him

"He was a very good treasurer who did his job perfectly," she said. "It will be hard to fill his shoes. He was very efficient and loves his job."

Douglas remembers "a sweetheart who treated her like a brother."

"He's been here so long. You always see him on the computer. He loves his job. He's a treasure," Douglas said.

Gary Public Transportation Corp. Human Resources Director Jocqueline Protho said Daniels was an institution at the bus service, which runs about a dozen routes through the city of Gary, as well as Calumet Township, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Munster.

"He's officially been here 56 years," she said. "He's been here longer than the building and the furniture. Everybody at our facility and where he sits every day from six in the morning until three. He has a really good relationship with everyone."

He started in maintenance and worked his way up to being parts manager, a position he held for decades.