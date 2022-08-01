Perfection Medical Spa opens in Chesterton

A pair of longtime friends and colleagues recently opened Perfection Medical Spa in Chesterton.

Nurse practitioners Natalie Babcock and Rhea Martin opened the professional medical spa at 709 Plaza Drive in Chesterton. It offers a full range of women's health care services, including wellness exams, UTI testing, birth control, hormone replacement therapy and STI treatment.

It also offers individualized weight loss plans, IV therapy, vitamin injections and aesthetic treatments like botox, chemical peels and dermaplaning.

"We've been friends for more than 30 years," Babcock said. "We met in labor and delivery and had such a wonderful friendship. We both went back to school to further our educations and went our separate ways. I was always talking about opening my own business and practice. My mom did not like my job. She passed away after fighting an illness for a few months and I wanted to do something to honor her. This is the best decision I've ever made."

Ever since high school, Babcock always wanted to help people so she went into health care. She long worked as a nurse and then a nurse practitioner. But she sought more autonomy.

"I like taking the time with each patient," she said. "I don't want to be rushed. I want to ensure quality care with each visitor. Working independently also ensures no one is micromanaging you. We're making the practice our own. Bringing customer service back is huge. It's bringing back a lost art in the medical field."

She opened Perfection Medical Spa in a strip mall next to UPS and El Cantaratio off Indian Boundary Road.

"It's a very busy area," Babcock said. "A lot of people are coming in and out of the Mexican restaurant, which is excellent. The people are so supportive. It's a growing community."

Perfection Medical Spa also expects to draw customers from across the Duneland area, greater Porter County and LaPorte County.

"Our tagline is we want to help people be the best version of themselves," she said. "It's important for patients to have a wonderful experience all around."

"We want patients to feel cared for," she said. "We want the feeling they get to be very welcoming and calming. We want them to feel good about the quality of care."

Perfection Medical Spa is potentially looking at opening more locations, likely in Northwest Indiana. Out-of-state friends have asked Babcock about franchising, which is something she's also considering.

"We want to serve the community first," Babock said. "We're different. We're a comprehensive medical spa that meets individual needs and promotes wellness. It's very important to take care of ourselves."

It's the culmination of their careers and extensive experience in the medical field.

"I find quality care most rewarding," Babcock said. "I like to know I have made a difference in their health care."

Perfection Medical Spa is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and by appointment Sunday.

For more information, visit Perfectionmedispa.com, call 219-728-6091 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.