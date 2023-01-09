Pete Korellis retires as CEO after 40 years with roofing company

Pete Korellis retired as CEO after 40 years with one of the largest roofing companies in Chicagoland, Korellis in Hammond.

He previously owned the family-owned roofing firm dating back to 1960, but transferred the ownership to employers as a succession plan. Korellis joined the company, which was founded by his father, George Korellis, after graduating from college in the mid-1980s.

He worked to shift Korellis from a residential business to serving the bigger commercial and industrial customers that are common in the Calumet Region. The company now offers an array of roofing, sheet metal, carpentry and masonry services.

“Our first big job was for Ford Motor Co. in 1984,” Pete Korellis said. “The Chicago Assembly Plant was re-tooling to start production of the brand-new Taurus. That project was the catalyst for Korellis rising to the top in the roofing industry.”

He worked to build up the organization with lifelong friend and business partner Jeff Tharp, who retired in July.

“This is a big company, and a lot of people rely on Korellis to support their families. Jeff and I grew into it,” Korellis said. “When I came to work full-time, there were eight employees.”

Korellis now employs more than 220 workers during the peak construction season in the summer.

Korellis worked with his father every day for many decades. George Korellis continued to work for the company he founded, in a limited capacity in later years, until his death in 2015.

“My dad and I never butted heads while working — we never argued or yelled at each other. We may have disagreed about things but we never held a grudge or let it come between our relationship,” he said. “In my opinion, the reason so many family businesses seldom last through generations has more do to with the founder not willing to let go and change. The next generation comes in with motivation, drive and energy and it gets squashed due to their resistance to change or not giving up responsibilities. I give my dad all the credit because he never said, ‘I told you so’. I had some big mistakes and we learned from them and kept going.”

Korellis, long known as Korellis Roofing, moved its headquarters several times over the years but always remained in Hammond. It is now located at 133 169th Ave. by Elmwood Cemetery and the Erie Lackawanna Trail.

The city expressed its appreciation for Korellis' dedication to it.

“The truth is, it's companies like Korellis and people like Pete who make our jobs as public officials much easier,” Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon said. “This company employs many people and makes this community stronger. On behalf of Mayor McDermott and the city of Hammond, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for this city.”

John Ziolkowski will take over as CEO of the company. He's served as president of Korellis since April 2021.

“It has been great to have a tremendous role model and mentor like Pete that believes in all his employees. I made a promise to follow the great foundation established by George and Pete Korellis, and I stand by that each day,” Ziolkowski said.

Korellis plans to spend more time with family moving forward, including with a grandchild he's expecting. He will remain chairman of the board, running quarterly meetings on the business' direction and strategy.

He said he'll miss the people at the company.

"Seeing our company employees doing well in life, buying homes, sending kids to college, retiring — just being able to watch our people grow and develop is extremely gratifying," he said. "There is nothing more honorable that a business can do than to employ people — pay them good wages and give them good benefits so they can provide a good living for their family.”