The Peteyville holiday display sprawls across five lawns by Pete Basala's home at 3033 Crane Pl in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. More than 50 giant inflatables like reindeer, Santa and the Grinch are displayed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during December.
HAMMOND — On any chilly winter day in December, even if there's heavy snow or biting cold, a steady stream of people will park down the quiet residential block — including many parents with small kids bundled in thick, downy coats in tow — and make their way to the brightly lit Peteyville holiday display in the Hessville neighborhood.
It's the kind of shock-and-awe display Clark Griswold would envy.
Giant holiday inflatables stretch across five lawns. A reindeer towers 26 feet in the air, a snowman 20 feet high. A 16-foot-tall Darth Vader wields a candy cane light saber, while a 16-foot-high Snoopy rides a sleigh to dispense Christmas cheer. There's Santa, Elsa, the Grinch, a gingerbread house, dogs singing Christmas carols, Mr. Potato Man and a gaggle of shivering snowman in Victorian top hats in the brightly lit Christmas wonderland that includes hand-made creations like teeter-totters.
Christmas lights twinkle on the archway that stretches over the sidewalk. An animatronic Jack Frost dishes out jokes, such as that three couples have gotten engaged at Peteyville, but it's not known how many are still together. Thousands of lights blink so brightly homeowner Pete Basala jokes he hopes they don't confuse any pilots trying to fly into the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
Indeed, if you've ever seen an aerial photo of the increasingly popular Peteyville attraction at 3033 Crane Place in Hammond, it does appear — as people often joke about houses ambitiously decorated for the holiday season — that it could be seen from space.
After three decades, Peteyville has grown into such a Region institution that people who went their as kids are now bringing their own children and even grandchildren there.
"It's a tradition for people," Basala said. "It's in tens of thousands of family photo albums and many thousands of greeting cards."
It was 32 years ago that Basala started stringing up lights outside his home in Hessville, just a few blocks from where "A Christmas Story" author Jean Shepherd grew up. He surprised his wife by building a Ferris wheel modeled after one he could see in someone's lawn while driving the Chicago Skyway. Teddy bears and other stuffed animals rode the garland-draped Ferris wheel the hobbyist woodworker crafted himself.
With that anchor in place, Basala built out one of the most unique holiday displays in the Region, amassing a collection of 100 huge inflatables that he adds to every year by scouring the internet and catalogs for unique finds.
"I can't use ones you could just get at Menard's or people will say they've seen that one before," he said. "I switch them up every year. There are only about 50 to 60 displayed at a time."
Every night from 5 to 10 p.m., from Thanksgiving night to New Year's Eve, Basala fires up the display if weather permits. He leaves the inflatables on the ground if it's too windy or the snow is too heavy, since they are expensive and easily damaged. That can disappoint some visitors. They've also often knocked on his door after 10 p.m., asking if he can turn the lights back on.
Basala tries to be mindful of his neighbors. Four of them let him decorate their lawns — which his lawn care company mows for free every year as quid pro quo — as part of his Peteyville display. It's risen in popularity in recent years and can draw more than 1,000 people a night if the weather's nice.
He credits social media. Peteyville has received extensive media coverage over the years, including from Chicago television stations, travel magazines, WJOB and The Times of Northwest Indiana, but it really started to take off when visitors started sharing their own photos on Facebook and Instagram.
"When I first started doing it, it was mainly just people in the area," he said. "It was nice and quiet. After social media, it went nuts."
It takes about 20 to 26 days after Halloween to set up the increasingly elaborate menagerie of brightly lit holiday decorations, which even includes a radio with historical information and the Peteyville theme song that was recorded by an Emmy-nominated singer.
Few just drive by, as they might with smaller Christmas light displays. People like to get out and see the decorations, including a leg lamp signed by four of the child actors from "A Christmas Story," up close. There also are wooden sleighs, a board with face cut-outs that makes couples look like Mr. and Mrs. Santa, and other displays for posing for pictures.
Basala gets help putting out all the decorations from his wife Tina and a few volunteers like his neighbor Perry Stabler, who sets up the arches that are strung with more than 13,000 Christmas lights.
"I help with Peteyville because it puts huge smiles on the kids' faces and adults too," Stabler said. "Peteyville is the new downtown Hammond of old."
Anna Winquist has been taking her boys, now teenagers, to marvel at Peteyville since they were 4 and 5 years old.
"My family and I have been going for years," she said. "I even have family from out of state that comes. So much work, love, and money go into this amazing Hessville Christmas destination. The family deserves all the love and appreciation."
Many visitors show their love by donating enough to cover the NIPSCO bill, which runs about $1,500 to $1,700 a year. NIPSCO had to install a separate power line in the garage to handle all the electricity the courses through Peteyville, which requires extensive wiring — hence the high-voltage signs and warnings to stay behind the fences.
"I started a collection box mainly because people kept coming up and knocking on my door to give me money," he said. "It doesn't cost as much as people think and a lot of it's the fans for the inflatables, which eat a lot of juice."
The one thing you won't find at Peteyville is any religious iconography. Basala, an Eastern Orthodox Christian who gets to celebrate two Christmases because his faith observes Jan. 7 as the Christmas holiday, has two manger displays inside his house but none outside.
"I don't want to push religion on anybody," he said. "People come from all walks of life and they don't all believe in Jesus. There are Jewish people, atheists and nonbelievers. Even if you're not a believer, you can still enjoy the season. I'm religious but I choose not to advertise it."
The annual holiday display, often named a must-visit or among the best in Chicagoland, has drawn visitors from all over the world, including France, Germany, Mexico and Russia. Closer to home, people come to visit from Chicago, Indianapolis, South Bend, Rockford and Michigan.
It seems to get bigger and bigger every year. Basala has even been approached about appearing on the ABC show "The Great Christmas Light Fight," but was initially disqualified because he decorates more than just one lawn.
"One reason I do all the work and maintenance and give up my holiday season to do this is because it means a lot to the community," he said. "It puts Hammond on the map, and that's a good thing. It puts it on the map for something good, not just for some homicide."
Basala also hopes it can help people who are struggling with depression and dark thoughts.
"I've met people out there who are suicidal during Christmas time or who just had a loved one pass away or who are dying of cancer," he said. "I've met people from all walks of life and I want to cheer them up and help them through the holidays. I want to bring back memories of the 1960s and 1970s when everyone used to decorate their house and you could drive around and look at all the houses."
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/peteyville.in, which announces by 4:30 p.m. every day if the inflatables will be down that night because of high winds or other inclement weather. The lights come on regardless.
One of the biggest and best known Christmas trees around is displayed at the Walnut Room at the former Marshall Field's in Chicago's Loop, which is now Macy's.
Every holiday season, Macy's decks out the Walnut Room, which is known for serving pot pie, lobster bisque and Mandarin salad with sesame dressing in a classy traditional setting with wood paneling and chandeliers. This year, there's a buffet of all the holiday favorites.
As it fills up with people looking to see and snap selfies with the iconic tree, you might want to make a reservation to the restaurant on the sixth floor of the department store at 111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Since 1996, German artisans have showcased their Christmas ornament craftsmanship every year at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. There are some unique Christmas tree decorations that maybe lose or gain a little something in translation like "Santa the Brilliant Saxophone Player."
The open-air Christmas festival, modeled after one that's been Nuremberg, Germany since 1545, also offers visitors a chance to enjoy hot spiced mulled wine known as gluhwein in the signature commemorative boot or some hot cider while enjoying wurst or roasted nuts or hunting for high-quality hand-crafted gifts.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Since 1942, the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has displayed the beloved Christmas Around the World exhibit. It started with a single tree and has grown into a forest of more than 50 trees that illustrate how Christmas or the holiday season is celebrated in far-flung countries like Ireland, Greece, Australia, Japan, Croatia, Columbia, Serbia, China and South Korea.
Besides learning about other cultures, one can marvel slack-jawed at the floor-to-dome Grand Tree that towers four stories high.
Hammond native Jean Shepherd penned the book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," which was adapted into the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which plays for a 24-hour marathon on Christmas on TBS. Every year, his hometown pays appropriate tribute with the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond.
The "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond features department store window displays recreating scenes from the famous film, such as when the "Old Man" proudly displays "a major award" in the window. The iconic leg lamp – "like, you know, a statue" – was praised by the Old Man as being "indescribably beautiful" and reminding him "of the Fourth of July." It famously came in a box marked fragile, which "must be Italian."
The Charles Dickens' classic about Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from "bah humbug"-spewing miser to a warmer-hearted human being who comes to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas gets staged in grand style at the Goodman Theatre every December. The theater at 170 N Dearborn St brings high production values to "Chicago's favorite holiday tradition."
David Sedaris, one of the nation's most beloved modern humorists, first made a name for himself with The Santaland Diaries, a humorous account of his stint working as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City.
The one-made show at 170 N Dearborn St is modern-day holiday classic by an acclaimed author who often appears in The New Yorker Magazine and on NPR.
One can learn about different cultures around the world, such as Australian's love for the salty vegetable paste Vegemite, at the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Volunteers decorate 50 trees representing different countries from around the world.
Formerly located at Grant Park and Daley Plaza, the official Chicago Christmas Tree has resided at Millennium Park since 2015. Thousands of brilliant lights adorn the towering pine tree, and the annual lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors every year.
Santa makes an annual appearance at the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond. The exhibit paying tribute to a native son runs every December.
The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show wows with "spectacular holiday lights and music magic" every holiday season.
Powered by more than 8,000 watts of electricity, the display at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs every night from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Tune your radio to 92.5 FM since the twinkling lights are timed to music.
Brave the cold and the crowds at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. Gluhwein in souvenir boots, doner kebabs, and odd Christmas ornaments are bound to put you in a festive mood for the holidays.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
