PetSmart big-box store coming to Valparaiso

PetSmart plans to open a big-box store in Valparaiso soon.

The national pet retailer is taking over the former Pier One and AT&T Store spaces next to Barnes & Noble in the Valparaiso Marketplace shopping center. It will combine both vacant storefronts into a bigger, 12,000-square-foot space.

Petsmart, a chain that has locations in Schererville, Hobart and Michigan City, is renovating the retail space at 150 Silhavey Road in Valpo. It's building a loading dock, adding drainage and remodeling the facade, including by switching out the window frames, according to plans filed with the city of Valparaiso.

Phoenix, Arizona-based PetSmart operates more than 1,600 stores across North America. Founded in 1986, it sells pet supplies, dog and cat food, treats, pet accessories and small pets like birds, hamsters and rabbits. It also offers a variety of pet services like adoption, pet boarding, grooming, training classes, dog daycare and third-party pet hospitals at some locations.

David Holzem with Wispo Investors told the Valparaiso Site Review Committee the big-box store in Valparaiso will not have any veterinarians on staff.

The main competitor of Petco, PetSmart carries scores of leading brands for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, gerbils and other pets. It stocks everything from collars, crates and flea and tick treatments to dental treats, rawhides, bowls and beds.

It will be located in the outdoor Valparaiso Marketplace shopping mall at Ind. 49 and LaPorte Avenue along with many other big-box retailers, including Target, Home Depot, Kohl's as well as smaller retailers like Shoe Carnival, Hair Cuttery, Maurice's and Pet Supplies Plus.

Valparaiso Marketplace lies next to the outdoor Valparaiso Walk shopping mall that's home to Menard's, Best Buy, Marshalls, Michael's and Bed, Bath & Beyond and across the highway from the Porters Vale Shopping Center.

