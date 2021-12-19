Pharmacy chains continue to adjust business model

"As far as the real estate side, CVS is similar to Walgreens in the fact they like to be located at hard corners which are ideal for retailers. Once they announce store closings, we will potentially see the stores go 'dark' for a little while," McDermott said. "If CVS doesn’t own the particular location, they typically will still be bound to a long-term lease depending on how long they’ve been located there. CVS works with developers where they build the store, sign a long-term lease on it, and then sell to an investor. Due to this, many of the locations will probably still have some length on the term. The investor isn’t going to let CVS off the hook, so CVS will more than likely look to sublease their store. We’ve seen many closed Walgreens do this and have worked with tenants such as dollar stores, medical use or, for instance, Jump Zone, who took over a former Walgreens in Hobart. This allows for CVS to recoup some of their lease payments, but they still stay on the hook as a guarantor."