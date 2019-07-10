Phillips Chevrolet honored as a J.D. Power Dealership of Excellence

Phillips Chevrolet, an automotive dealership group with locations in Lansing, Frankfort and Bradley, Illinois, was named a J.D. Power Dealership of Excellence for exceptional customer service.
Los Angeles metro-based J.D. Power, a global marketing research firm known for its customer satisfaction surveys and product quality awards, honored only four other car dealers in Illinois and none in Indiana with the Dealership of Excellence Award this year.
"We are the first Chevrolet dealership in Illinois ever to achieve this award," Phillips Chevrolet President Curtis Pascarella said. "Only five Chevrolet dealers in the United States have been awarded this honor this year."
The award recognizes leading dealerships with sales teams "just as committed to providing an exceptional customer experience as they are to selling a vehicle" and "who will go the extra mile."
“This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power,” Pascarella said. “In one way or another, everyone in this dealership contributes to making our customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement. We would like to thank J.D. Power for this honor, but our deepest gratitude goes out to our customers who have helped us earn a reputation for exceptional customer service.”
Phillips Chevrolet ranked among the top dealerships nationwide "in key customer satisfaction areas, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website, negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner, offering a fair trade-in value, and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products."
The automotive group, which has dealerships at 17730 Torrence Ave. in Lansing and 9700 W. Lincoln Highway in Frankfort, also boasts Illinois' largest inventory of Chevy vehicles.
For more information, visit phillipschevy.com.