Phillips Chevrolet named dealer of the year

Phillips Chevrolet, a car dealership with lots in Lansing, Frankfort and Bradley, was named DealerRater’s 2021 Dealer of the Year for Chevrolet.

Out of about 3,000 Chevrolet dealerships across the United States, Phillips was honored by Cars.com subsidiary DealerRater for having the highest customer satisfaction rate.

“Car buyers have spoken and have identified Phillips Chevrolet as the best Chevrolet dealer to do business with in United States,” DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw said.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Phillips Chevrolet boasts that it has Illinois's largest selection of Chevy vehicles. It sells new, used and commercial vehicles, including the Bolt, Blazer, Equinox, Suburban, Tahoe Trailblazer, Traverse and Trax.

The dealership was started in 1968 by Philip Pascarella in what's now the Frankfort Historical Society Building in downtown Frankfort with 12 employees, a two-car showroom and about 40 vehicles. After decades of growth, Phillips Chevrolet now has three locations, 150,000 square feet, more than 300 employees and more than 1,000 vehicles in its inventory.